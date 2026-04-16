Cebu Pacific Ranks Among World's Most Sustainable Airlines

MANILA, Philippines, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines' leading carrier, has been recognized as one of the world's top-performing airlines for sustainability in the latest S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).



The airline ranked within the top 25% globally and emerged as the most sustainable Philippine carrier, with a score of 47—well above the industry average of 37 and higher than most low-cost peers. The CSA measures how companies manage their impact on the environment, care for their employees and communities, and uphold responsible business practices.



"We continue to take a disciplined and proactive approach to sustainability as we expand our operations," said Aileen Isidro, CEB Vice President for Corporate Strategy and Risk Officer. "The improvement in our S&P Global CSA score reflects how we've embedded sustainability into how we grow, operate, and govern."



CEB's latest Integrated Report reported progress across its ESG initiatives, contributing to its improved CSA performance.

In 2025, the airline served nearly 27 million passengers and operated over 170,000 flights, showing that sustainability gains can be achieved even as operations expand. During the same period, CEB avoided approximately 35,000 tonnes of carbon emissions and saved around 11,000 tonnes of jet fuel through fleet modernization and operational efficiencies.

It also reduced carbon emissions to 75.7 grams of CO₂ per revenue passenger kilometer (RPK), with lower emissions per passenger even as travel demand increased. CEB continues to build on this progress through its long-term goal of operating an all-NEO (New Engine Option) fleet by 2030, alongside expanding the deployment of electric ground support equipment (GSE) across key airports.



Beyond environmental efforts, CEB continues to invest in its people. Women now make up 51% of management roles, exceeding the Philippine average of 44%, while ongoing programs in training, employee engagement, and mental health support aim to strengthen workforce resilience and service quality.

The carrier also maintains strong governance practices, supported by enhanced anti-corruption measures, strict compliance systems, and clear accountability across its operations and partnerships.

These initiatives resulted in CEB's improving customer experience. The airline recorded a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +35, up seven points from previous year, alongside gains in service areas such as boarding, baggage handling, and inflight service, signaling stronger passenger satisfaction.

Following a strong performance in 2025, CEB is building momentum as it celebrates its 30th anniversary, with a continued focus on expanding affordable air travel while advancing its sustainability commitments.

Access CEB's Integrated Report here: 2025 Cebu Pacific Integrated Report

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SOURCE Cebu Pacific