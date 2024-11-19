Celebrate Financial Inclusion with PolicyStreet: 90% Off Road Tax Renewals for Two Hours Only

PolicyStreet's exclusive two-hour flash sale on 26 November offers a 90% discount on road tax renewals, subsidising up to RM400 per car.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PolicyStreet is launching an exclusive two-hour flash sale on 26 November from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, offering Malaysians an incredible 90% discount on road tax renewals, subsidising up to RM400 per car. This exciting flash sale comes in celebration of the homegrown insurtech's recent win at the SFF Fintech Excellence Award for Financial Inclusion.

"Receiving the SFF Fintech Excellence Award for Financial Inclusion was a proud moment for our team, and we want to share this milestone with the Malaysians who have supported us along the way. This special flash sale is our way of lightening year-end expenses for our customers while reaffirming our commitment to serving the underserved," says Yen Ming Lee, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of PolicyStreet.

The award, jointly hosted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) with support from PwC Singapore, recognises innovative fintech solutions in six corporate categories and three individual FinTech Mentor Awards. Celebrating the use of technology to drive growth and financial inclusion, PolicyStreet was selected as one of only eight winners out of over 200 regional submissions and is the sole Malaysian company to receive this honour.

In line with its mission to make insurance more accessible, this limited-time flash sale is a bold move in addition to PolicyStreet's ongoing effort to offer the " Cheapest Road Tax in Town ." By providing affordable insurance and financial solutions, PolicyStreet aims to help Malaysians start 2025 with a solid financial foundation, empowering them with greater peace of mind and control over their financial decisions.

Malaysians with car insurance and road tax expiring within the next two months can easily take advantage of this offer by visiting PolicyStreet's car insurance renewal portal at car.policystreet.com to receive a quote ahead of time. Before payment, just select the road tax renewal add-on at checkout—no promo code required.

Mark your calendars and don't miss the chance to save big on road tax renewals while celebrating PolicyStreet's SFF Fintech Excellence Award win! Enjoy more accessible, affordable car insurance and join PolicyStreet in ending 2024 on a high note, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Malaysians on their financial journey.

For the complete media kit with visual assets and spokespersons' photos, please click the link HERE .

About PolicyStreet

PolicyStreet is a regional full-stack insurance technology (insurtech) group of companies providing cutting-edge digital insurance solutions to businesses and consumers in Southeast Asia and Australia.

PolicyStreet works directly with over 40 life, general, and Takaful providers globally to offer a comprehensive range of products and services, which includes but is not limited to embedded insurance, customised employee benefits, financial advisory and aggregation of insurance, as well as the development of digital solutions to make insurance purposeful and simple for businesses and consumers.

As a licensed Reinsurer, General Insurer and Takaful Operator by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), an approved Financial Adviser and Islamic Financial Adviser by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), and a licensee of the Australian Financial Services License by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), PolicyStreet is able to underwrite, customise policies, and provide unbiased advice to its clients and partners worldwide.

PolicyStreet is backed by the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and serves over 5 million customers with over US$ 10 billion in sum insured. In 2024, PolicyStreet was recognised as "Fintech of the Year" at The Asset's Triple A Digital Awards and was the winner of the Fintech Excellence Award for Financial Inclusion at the Singapore Fintech Festival endorsed by the Monetary Association of Singapore (MAS). The company was also ranked as the second-highest Malaysian company in the "High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific 2024" list by Statista and The Financial Times.

