Celebrate Malaysia's Independence Day and honor its 67th anniversary with a culinary journey that reflects the nation's diverse heritage.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the flavors of Malaysia with our specially curated Merdeka-inspired menus, featuring a variety of buffets and high-tea specials. Join the activity at Hilton properties across Malaysia to create lasting memories with your loved ones as you savor these unique dining experiences:

Hilton Petaling Jaya

Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.

Dinner Buffet

Friday - Saturday | 1 August - 30 September | 7:00pm - 10:30pm

RM138 nett per adult | RM69 nett per child

Highlights:

Penang Style Sup Tulang

Laksa Sarawak

Daging Tetel Assam Pedas Melaka

Ketam Bunga Masak Gulai Nenas Tumis Darat Kedah Style

Sotong Sumbat Perchik Kelantan

Patin Tempoyak Temerloh

High Tea Buffet

Saturday - Sunday | 1 August - 30 September | 12:30pm - 4:00pm

RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

Highlights:

Sotong Kangkung

Mee Rebus Tulang Sum Sum

Nasi Daging Kedah

Madras Crab Massala

Sugar Cane Chicken Skewer With Mango Salsa Sauce

Ayam Pangsoh Sarawak

Terms and conditions apply.

Enjoy up to 25% off.

For reservations and inquiries, call +603 7955 9122 , WhatsApp +6016 216 0414, email [email protected] or visit us at EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.

Dinner Buffet

1 August - 30 September 2024

6:30pm - 10:00pm

Tuesday - Thursday | RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

Friday - Saturday | RM158 nett per adult | RM79 nett per child

Highlights:

Gado-Gado or Pasembur

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Sambal Tuhau

Asian-Inspired Minced Lamb Cottage Pie

Balinese Salmon with Indonesian Bumbu

Activities:

Kids Corner with Gaming Console

Special Pass Arounds

High Tea Buffet

3 August - 29 September 2024

12:30pm - 4:00pm

Saturday - Sunday | RM116 nett per adult | RM58 nett per child

Highlights:

Gravlax Station

Seafood on Ice with Sabah Tiger Prawn, Mud Crab, Siput Tarik and more

Goan Style Roast Beef Short Ribs

Nasi Kerabu and Condiments

Lobster and Seafood Roti John

Activities:

Kids Corner with Gaming Console, Flag Making

Clown Entertainment

Merdeka Quiz with Gifts

Terms and conditions apply.

Enjoy up to 25% off.

Enjoy 50% off for Hilton Honors members born on 31 August or 16 September, with Malaysian IC or MyKid for verification.

For reservations or more information, call +603 2172 7272, WhatsApp +6012 290 4551, email [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam

Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.

High Tea Buffet

Every Saturday | 17 August - 16 September 2024

12:30pm - 4:00pm

RM100 nett per adult | RM50 nett per child

Kids dressed in traditional wear eat for free

Highlights:

Popia Station

Laksa Utara

Ikan Bakar Daun Pisang

Hainanese Chicken Rice

Pani Puri

Coconut Ice Cream with Roti Pelangi

Activities*:

Batik Painting

Sand Coloring

Live Band Performance

Cultural Dance

Terms and conditions apply.

Hilton Honors discounts apply.

*Activities are a part of a rotating selection, subject to change based on the hotel's discretion.

For more information, call +603 5650 0200, email [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside

Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.

National Day Dinner Buffet

31 August 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM148 nett per adult | RM74 nett per child

Highlights:

Prawn, Mussels, Bamboo Clams and Mussels on Ice

Ala Minute Wok-Fried Seafood

Butter Prawn With Nestum

Chili Crab

Cajun Marinated Pan-Fried Salmon

National Day High Tea Buffet

1 September 2024 | 12:30pm - 3:30pm

RM98 nett per adult | RM49 nett per child

Featuring a 3-piece band live performance

Highlights:

Live Teh Tarik Station

Nasi Kandar Vaganza on Stone Pit

Crab Curry

Steamed Tapioca with Anchovy Sambal

Cucur Durian

Terms and conditions apply.

Enjoy up to 25% off.

For more information, please call +603 8890 0000, email [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka

Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.

Malaysian Afternoon Tea Set for Two

1 - 16 September | 3:00pm - 6:00pm

RM67 nett

Savory Tier

Beef Rendang Man Tao

Nasi Lemak Ball with Serunding Ayam

Prawn and Vegetable Fritters

Homemade Egg Tart

Sweet Tier

Coconut Chocolate Lollipop

Strawberry Sable Cookies

Bunga Telang Sago Gula Melaka

Nyonya Kuih

Scones

Maple Glazed Scone

Raspberry and White Chocolate Scone

Served with Strawberry Jam, Whipped Butter, Clotted Cream



Beverage

DoubleTree Teh Tarik or Nescafe Tarik

Terms and conditions apply.

Enjoy up to 25% off.

For reservations, please call us at +6012 3881350 or email at [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru

Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.

High Tea Buffet

31 August - 1 September 2024 | 14 - 16 September 2024

12:30pm - 3:00pm

RM108 nett per adult | RM88 nett per senior citizen | RM54 nett per child

Highlights:

Beef Rendang Tok and Pecking Duck Pizza

Ubi Rebus Sira Gula Melaka and Sambal Ikan Masin Talang

Serambi Kelantan Shawarma

Briyani Johor with Whole Braised Beef Brisket

Terms and conditions apply.

Enjoy up to 25% off.

For enquiries or reservations, please call +607 268 6868, email [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang

Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.

Where Land Meets the Sea

Seafood Dinner Buffet

31 August 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM138 nett per adult | RM69 nett per child

Beverage Package: RM100 nett for two (2) hours of free flow house wine, draft beer, soft drinks and chilled juices

Highlights:

Mee Rebus

Roasted Angus Beef Tomahawk

Baked Salmon Wellington

Seafood on Ice

Ginger Steamed Fish with Oriental Sauce

Rendang Tok

Ubi Rebus and Local Desserts

Terms and conditions apply.

Enjoy up to 25% off.

For reservations or more information, call +6012 381 7586, email [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort

Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.

Dinner Buffet

30 - 31 August 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

Highlights:

Sup Kambing Berempah

Kuey Teow Kerang

Laksam and Laksa Johor

Itik Salai Masak Lemak

Solok Lada

Nasi Bukhari

Cendol Pulut

Hibiscus Roselle Drink



Activities:

Firework Display | Saturday, 8:15pm

Clown Entertainment | Saturday, 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Terms and conditions apply.

Enjoy up to 25% off.

For reservations, please call us at +605 684 3333 or email at [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur

Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.

Garden Grille Dinner Buffet

Friday - Saturday | 31 August - 21 September 2024 | 6:30pm – 10:00pm

RM78++ per adult | RM39++ per child

Enjoy early bird rates for purchases made before 15 August 2024

RM68 nett per adult | RM34 nett per child



Highlights:

Ayam Golek

Murtabak Special

Curry Laksa

Kari Kepala Ikan

Roti Jala Cheese

Rooftop 25 Canape Buffet

30 August 2024 | 7:30pm - 9:30pm

RM108++ per adult | RM54++ per child

Inclusive of two (2) mocktails

Enjoy early bird rates for purchases made before 15 August 2024

RM88 nett per adult | RM44 nett per child

Highlights:

Mini Sliders

Tortilla Wraps

Crispy Seafood Wonton



Rooftop 25 Happy Hour

9 August - 29 September 2024 | 8:00pm - 12:00am

RM67 nett for any two (2) beers or cocktails

Terms and conditions apply.

Enjoy up to 25% off.

Enjoy 15% off when you carpool to our venue and present receipt at the outlet as proof.

For reservations and more information, call Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur (South Tower) at +603 2771 6888, WhatsApp us at +6012-5972776, email [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

Hilton Garden Inn Puchong

Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.

High Tea Buffet

31 August and 16 September 2024 | 12:30pm - 4:30pm

RM78 nett per adult | RM39 nett per child

Highlights:

Ayam Percik

Crispy Vadai

Chicken and Beef Satay

Masala Thosai

Laksa Utara

Paratha

Chee Cheong Fun with Yong Tau Foo

Siew Mai

Ubi Rebus Gula Kabong

Terms and conditions apply.

Enjoy up to 25% off.

For more information, call the Garden Grille at +603 8084 1299, WhatsApp +6012 612 9947 or email us at [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

