Celebrate Malaysia's Independence Day and honor its 67th anniversary with a culinary journey that reflects the nation's diverse heritage.

12 Aug, 2024, 15:00 CST
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the flavors of Malaysia with our specially curated Merdeka-inspired menus, featuring a variety of buffets and high-tea specials. Join the activity at Hilton properties across Malaysia to create lasting memories with your loved ones as you savor these unique dining experiences:
Hilton Petaling Jaya
Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.
Dinner Buffet
Friday - Saturday | 1 August - 30 September | 7:00pm - 10:30pm
RM138 nett per adult | RM69 nett per child
Highlights:
Penang Style Sup Tulang
Laksa Sarawak
Daging Tetel Assam Pedas Melaka
Ketam Bunga Masak Gulai Nenas Tumis Darat Kedah Style
Sotong Sumbat Perchik Kelantan
Patin Tempoyak Temerloh
High Tea Buffet
Saturday - Sunday | 1 August - 30 September | 12:30pm - 4:00pm
RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child
Highlights:
Sotong Kangkung
Mee Rebus Tulang Sum Sum
Nasi Daging Kedah
Madras Crab Massala
Sugar Cane Chicken Skewer With Mango Salsa Sauce
Ayam Pangsoh Sarawak
Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy up to 25% off.
For reservations and inquiries, call +603 7955 9122 , WhatsApp +6016 216 0414, email [email protected] or visit us at EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur
Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.
Dinner Buffet
1 August - 30 September 2024
6:30pm - 10:00pm
Tuesday - Thursday | RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child
Friday - Saturday | RM158 nett per adult | RM79 nett per child
Highlights:
Gado-Gado or Pasembur
Roasted Leg of Lamb with Sambal Tuhau
Asian-Inspired Minced Lamb Cottage Pie
Balinese Salmon with Indonesian Bumbu
Activities:
Kids Corner with Gaming Console
Special Pass Arounds
High Tea Buffet
3 August - 29 September 2024
12:30pm - 4:00pm
Saturday - Sunday | RM116 nett per adult | RM58 nett per child
Highlights:
Gravlax Station
Seafood on Ice with Sabah Tiger Prawn, Mud Crab, Siput Tarik and more
Goan Style Roast Beef Short Ribs
Nasi Kerabu and Condiments
Lobster and Seafood Roti John
Activities:
Kids Corner with Gaming Console, Flag Making
Clown Entertainment
Merdeka Quiz with Gifts
Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy up to 25% off.
Enjoy 50% off for Hilton Honors members born on 31 August or 16 September, with Malaysian IC or MyKid for verification.
For reservations or more information, call +603 2172 7272, WhatsApp +6012 290 4551, email [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam
Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.
High Tea Buffet
Every Saturday | 17 August - 16 September 2024
12:30pm - 4:00pm
RM100 nett per adult | RM50 nett per child
Kids dressed in traditional wear eat for free
Highlights:
Popia Station
Laksa Utara
Ikan Bakar Daun Pisang
Hainanese Chicken Rice
Pani Puri
Coconut Ice Cream with Roti Pelangi
Activities*:
Batik Painting
Sand Coloring
Live Band Performance
Cultural Dance
Terms and conditions apply.
Hilton Honors discounts apply.
*Activities are a part of a rotating selection, subject to change based on the hotel's discretion.
For more information, call +603 5650 0200, email [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside
Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.
National Day Dinner Buffet
31 August 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm
RM148 nett per adult | RM74 nett per child
Highlights:
Prawn, Mussels, Bamboo Clams and Mussels on Ice
Ala Minute Wok-Fried Seafood
Butter Prawn With Nestum
Chili Crab
Cajun Marinated Pan-Fried Salmon
National Day High Tea Buffet
1 September 2024 | 12:30pm - 3:30pm
RM98 nett per adult | RM49 nett per child
Featuring a 3-piece band live performance
Highlights:
Live Teh Tarik Station
Nasi Kandar Vaganza on Stone Pit
Crab Curry
Steamed Tapioca with Anchovy Sambal
Cucur Durian
Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy up to 25% off.
For more information, please call +603 8890 0000, email [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka
Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.
Malaysian Afternoon Tea Set for Two
1 - 16 September | 3:00pm - 6:00pm
RM67 nett
Savory Tier
Beef Rendang Man Tao
Nasi Lemak Ball with Serunding Ayam
Prawn and Vegetable Fritters
Homemade Egg Tart
Sweet Tier
Coconut Chocolate Lollipop
Strawberry Sable Cookies
Bunga Telang Sago Gula Melaka
Nyonya Kuih
Scones
Maple Glazed Scone
Raspberry and White Chocolate Scone
Served with Strawberry Jam, Whipped Butter, Clotted Cream
Beverage
DoubleTree Teh Tarik or Nescafe Tarik
Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy up to 25% off.
For reservations, please call us at +6012 3881350 or email at [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru
Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.
High Tea Buffet
31 August - 1 September 2024 | 14 - 16 September 2024
12:30pm - 3:00pm
RM108 nett per adult | RM88 nett per senior citizen | RM54 nett per child
Highlights:
Beef Rendang Tok and Pecking Duck Pizza
Ubi Rebus Sira Gula Melaka and Sambal Ikan Masin Talang
Serambi Kelantan Shawarma
Briyani Johor with Whole Braised Beef Brisket
Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy up to 25% off.
For enquiries or reservations, please call +607 268 6868, email [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang
Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.
Where Land Meets the Sea
Seafood Dinner Buffet
31 August 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm
RM138 nett per adult | RM69 nett per child
Beverage Package: RM100 nett for two (2) hours of free flow house wine, draft beer, soft drinks and chilled juices
Highlights:
Mee Rebus
Roasted Angus Beef Tomahawk
Baked Salmon Wellington
Seafood on Ice
Ginger Steamed Fish with Oriental Sauce
Rendang Tok
Ubi Rebus and Local Desserts
Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy up to 25% off.
For reservations or more information, call +6012 381 7586, email [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort
Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.
Dinner Buffet
30 - 31 August 2024 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm
RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child
Highlights:
Sup Kambing Berempah
Kuey Teow Kerang
Laksam and Laksa Johor
Itik Salai Masak Lemak
Solok Lada
Nasi Bukhari
Cendol Pulut
Hibiscus Roselle Drink
Activities:
Firework Display | Saturday, 8:15pm
Clown Entertainment | Saturday, 7:30pm - 9:30pm
Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy up to 25% off.
For reservations, please call us at +605 684 3333 or email at [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur
Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.
Garden Grille Dinner Buffet
Friday - Saturday | 31 August - 21 September 2024 | 6:30pm – 10:00pm
RM78++ per adult | RM39++ per child
Enjoy early bird rates for purchases made before 15 August 2024
RM68 nett per adult | RM34 nett per child
Highlights:
Ayam Golek
Murtabak Special
Curry Laksa
Kari Kepala Ikan
Roti Jala Cheese
Rooftop 25 Canape Buffet
30 August 2024 | 7:30pm - 9:30pm
RM108++ per adult | RM54++ per child
Inclusive of two (2) mocktails
Enjoy early bird rates for purchases made before 15 August 2024
RM88 nett per adult | RM44 nett per child
Highlights:
Mini Sliders
Tortilla Wraps
Crispy Seafood Wonton
Rooftop 25 Happy Hour
9 August - 29 September 2024 | 8:00pm - 12:00am
RM67 nett for any two (2) beers or cocktails
Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy up to 25% off.
Enjoy 15% off when you carpool to our venue and present receipt at the outlet as proof.
For reservations and more information, call Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur (South Tower) at +603 2771 6888, WhatsApp us at +6012-5972776, email [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
Hilton Garden Inn Puchong
Experience a celebration of flavors that resonate with our nation's soul. Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia, showcasing the richness of local cuisine and our vibrant heritage in every bite.
High Tea Buffet
31 August and 16 September 2024 | 12:30pm - 4:30pm
RM78 nett per adult | RM39 nett per child
Highlights:
Ayam Percik
Crispy Vadai
Chicken and Beef Satay
Masala Thosai
Laksa Utara
Paratha
Chee Cheong Fun with Yong Tau Foo
Siew Mai
Ubi Rebus Gula Kabong
Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy up to 25% off.
For more information, call the Garden Grille at +603 8084 1299, WhatsApp +6012 612 9947 or email us at [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
About Hilton Hotels & Resorts
For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About DoubleTree by Hilton
DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of over 680 hotels with more than 155,000 rooms across 56 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree byq Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Hilton Garden Inn
The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand provides business and leisure guests upscale, affordable accommodations and modern amenities for an experience that is simply on another level. The Hilton Garden Inn Promise affirms the brand's goal to make each guest's stay better and brighter. Guaranteed. With more than 1,000 hotels in 62 countries and territories around the world, the brand ensures today's busy travelers have a bright and satisfying experience, starting with the first hello. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Garden Inn by booking at hgi.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Garden Inn at stories.hilton.com/hgi, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
SOURCE Hilton (Malaysia)
Share this article