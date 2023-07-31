Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival 2023 with The Westin Surabaya's Exquisite Mooncake Collection in Elegant Packaging

SURABAYA, Indonesia, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, The Westin Surabaya is delighted to unveil its exquisite Mooncake Collection, a delightful array of flavorsome treats. Wrapped in luxurious packaging, the Mooncake Collection is crafted by The Westin Culinary Team, led by Chef Ah Jiek from China. Available in two delectable options - the Classic Artisanal Baked Mooncake and the Assorted Premium Baked Mooncake - the exquisite mooncakes are a delightful indulgence to savor with your loved ones.

The Westin Surabaya Offers Mooncake during Mid-Autumn Festival 2023

A perfect fusion of tradition and premium flavors in mooncakes

The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most anticipated annual events in Surabaya as it brings families together to honor their ancestors and express gratitude. At the heart of this celebration lies the Mooncake, representing the full moon and carrying a profound symbolism of prosperity, luck, and hope for the future. As such, the Mooncake is not only a must-have delicacy during the Mid-Autumn Festival but is often gifted to loved ones. This year, the festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival, falls on September 29.

To enliven this special moment, The Westin Culinary Team, led by Chef Ah Jiek, presents an innovative twist to traditional flavors with their special baked mooncake collection. "We invite you to indulge in The Westin Surabaya's latest mooncake creations as we celebrate this year's Mooncake Festival. Crafted with dedication to cultural heritage, we hope our diverse mooncake selection will warm your heart, preserve traditions, and create new memories with family and beloved ones," said Tessa Zelyana, Complex Marketing Manager, The Westin Surabaya, and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah.

Classic Artisanal and Assorted Premium Baked Mooncake

This year, The Westin Surabaya's Culinary Team presents a collection of baked mooncakes in two variants: the Classic Artisanal Baked Mooncake and the Assorted Premium Baked Mooncake. Both variants not only offer delectable mooncakes but also come in elegant packaging, making them unforgettable gifts for this special occasion.

The Classic Artisanal Baked Mooncake consists of four flavors of baked mooncakes without salted egg yolks: White Lotus, Pandan, Green Tea, and Red Bean. These mooncakes are crafted using the finest ingredients, such as White Lotus, made from lotus seed paste, melon seeds, golden syrup, and peanut oil. Under the skillful hands of The Westin Culinary Team, these ingredients transform into mooncakes with a rich, savory, and smooth taste.

The four mooncakes of the Classic Artisanal Baked Mooncake are packaged in a chic bag, a leather tote adorned with a scarf and chain embellished with the Westin logo. This logo can be customized to a personal or corporate logo, making it an elegant gift for clients, colleagues, and business partners.

The Assorted Premium Baked Mooncake, made for those who prefer a richer flavor experience, includes Bamboo Charcoal Premium White Lotus, Yam Taro Lotus, Black Sesame Filling, and Premium Mixed Treasure Nuts Filling with the addition of salted egg yolks. Apart from indulging the taste buds, these premium mooncakes also utilize ingredients with health benefits, such as Black Sesame, which is known for improving digestion, reducing stress, being rich in antioxidants, and combating early aging.

The Assorted Premium Baked Mooncake is packaged in an ornament box, adorned with majestic Chinese ornaments. In addition to the four variants of Assorted Premium Baked Mooncakes, the box comes with a limited-edition set of gold plates and chopsticks, enhancing the mooncake indulgence experience.

The Westin Surabaya's Mooncake Collection can be ordered until September 30, 2023, with prices starting from IDR 688,000++. Purchases can be made at the Mooncake Desk at The Westin Surabaya's welcome lobby on the Lower Ground floor, at the Magnolia Restaurant website, or via telephone. Guests can also enjoy a 30% Early Bird discount until August 17, 2023. Additional discounts are available for Marriott Bonvoy members from August 18 to September 16, 2023.

For more information, contact (6231) 2971 0000 or visit The Westin Surabaya's website at www.westinsurabaya.com. For corporate bookings, reach out to [email protected] or [email protected].

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

