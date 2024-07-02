Celebrate Milestone: Fast Forex VPS Introduces New Server and Starter Plan

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Forex VPS is thrilled to mark its 2nd anniversary with the introduction of a new server in Singapore and a groundbreaking Starter Plan. Since its inception in 2022, Fast Forex VPS has remained steadfast in its commitment to delivering seamless connectivity for forex traders, ensuring uninterrupted trade execution even during peak market hours.

In just two years, Fast Forex VPS has proudly served over 6,000 customers worldwide. With servers strategically located in key data centres across London, Canada, Germany, and now Singapore, the company continues to expand its global reach and enhance its service offerings. Fast Forex VPS extends its heartfelt gratitude to its loyal customers, whose support has been instrumental in the company's journey of growth and success.

The launch of the new server in Singapore represents a significant milestone for Fast Forex VPS. As a leading hub for finance and trade in Asia, Singapore enables the company to better support its expanding user base with enhanced speed and stability.

To commemorate its 2nd anniversary, Fast Forex VPS is excited to unveil its new Starter Plan, priced at only $6.99 per month. Designed as an affordable and optimal choice for beginners, this plan ensures a smooth trading experience with robust performance and reliability.

Furthermore, the company has upgraded its existing plans—Beginner and Intermediate—with improved specifications to deliver faster execution times and enhanced reliability:

Beginner Plan: Upgraded from 2 GB RAM to 4 GB RAM, and from 40 GB SSD Space to 55 GB SSD Space.

Intermediate Plan: Upgraded from 4 GB RAM to 6 GB RAM, and from 40 GB SSD Space to 55 GB SSD Space.

Fast Forex VPS prides itself on features like ultra-low latency as low as 1 m/s, a 99.95% uptime guarantee, and uncompromising security and reliability, ensuring its clients achieve optimal trading outcomes.

Looking ahead, Fast Forex VPS remains dedicated to further enhancing its infrastructure and expanding its server locations worldwide. The company is committed to providing traders with dependable and high-performance VPS solutions that empower them to succeed in the global forex markets.

