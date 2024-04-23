Celebrate Mother's Day with Love and Flavour at Jia He Chinese Restaurant

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, honor the special women in your life with a memorable dining experience at Jia He Grand and Jia He Chinese Restaurant. Our master chefs have crafted a delightful menu to celebrate mothers and their unwavering love and sacriﬁce.

From 26 April 2024 to 31 May 2024, indulge in our specially curated Mother's Day Dine-in Menu, available at both Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand. Reservations are highly recommended to secure your table for this special occasion.

Treat moms at our restaurants to a truly memorable experience with our exclusive Mother's Day Set Menu, priced at $888++ for 10 persons. In addition to this exquisite feast, guests who select this package will also receive a complimentary Jia He Return Discount Voucher. As an extra special touch, diners opting for the Jia He Mother's Day Dine-in $888++ Set Menu will receive a complimentary Handmade Crochet Flower, a perfect keepsake to cherish, while stocks last.

The Jia He Mother's Day Dine-in Set Menu features a selection of our culinary team's signature dishes, including:

Longevity Bun with Honey BBQ Pork

Crisp-fried Soft-Shell Crab with Pistachios and Mango Salsa

Chilled Red Wine -infused Snow Pear

Braised Red Garoupa with Stuffed Morel Mushroom, Sea Clam, and Hong Kong Fish Puff in Casserole

Wok-fried Tiger King Prawn with Chili Sauce served with Mantou

For those who prefer to celebrate at home, our exclusive Mother's Day appreciation sets are available for takeaway or delivery from 19 April 2024 to 31 May 2024. Explore these exclusive sets on Jia He's EShop at https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

The Mother's Day Takeaway Special Set Menus are priced at $318+ for 5 persons and $618+ for 10 persons, featuring dishes such as:

Salt Baked Kampong Chicken

Braised Soon Hock Fish with Hong Kong Fish Puff and Roasted Pork

Wok-fried Live Prawn with Black Garlic and Vermicelli

Some featured specialties from the Delivery and Takeaway Menu @$618+ for 10 persons include:

Longevity Bun with Lotus Paste

Roasted Crispy Duck

Double-boiled Morel Mushroom Soup with Kam Hua Ham, Spareribs, and Sarawak Pepper

Wok-fried Tiger King Prawn with Chinese Leek and Superior Soya Sauce

Prior order is required. Please visit https://shop.jiahe.com.sg to place your order soon!

Indulge in a delectable array of Cantonese cuisine dishes, carefully crafted to delight, and satisfy families and friends celebrating this special occasion. For more details and to make reservations, visit Jia He's website at https://jiahe.com.sg

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: [email protected]

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email: [email protected].sg

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

For media enquiries, please contact: Ms Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms, engagevu

https://vumarcoms.com

https://engagevu.biz

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email: s[email protected]

