Celebrate the Festive Season at Natra Bintan with Unforgettable Christmas and New Year's Eve Events

BINTAN ISLAND, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year draws to a close, there's no better time to celebrate the joy of the festive season than with loved ones by your side. Christmas and the New Year are meant for togetherness, a time to create cherished memories with family and friends. Just a short ferry ride from Singapore, Bintan offers an idyllic escape, where our resort awaits to provide a magical holiday experience surrounded by tropical beauty and warm hospitality. Embrace the spirit of the season in a serene haven, perfect for family gatherings and unforgettable moments.

Twinkling Christmas Night Ambience at Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio Resort

To make your holiday moments in Bintan even more memorable, consider a stay at Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio Resort, where you'll enjoy our special festive offerings designed for the season. With luxurious safari-themed tents, immersive nature experiences, and unique holiday events, our resort provides the perfect backdrop for a Christmas and New Year celebration that will leave lasting memories.

On December 24, 2024, Natra Bintan will welcome you and your family with a festive welcome as the resort comes to life with Christmas charm. Enjoy a festive spread of events, including a Paint & Sip for adults and a Christmas Art & Craft for kids, all leading up to a sumptuous Christmas Buffet Dinner at The Patio Restaurant & Bar. Enchanting live Christmas music and a touching performance by the Towadah Orphanage Christmas Choir will keep you in the spirit of the season. The festivities continue on Christmas morning with a fun Christmas Pancake Decoration activity and a delightful Santa is Breakfast with You experience at The Patio Restaurant, guaranteeing a magical holiday for everyone.

Natra Bintan also invites guests to welcome 2025 with a spectacular New Year's Eve celebration on 31st December 2024, presenting a theme of "Sailing into 2025", an unforgettable evening set against the enchanting backdrop of a breathtaking Bintan sunset. This nautical-themed event promises to be an amazing evening full of adventure and excitement, such as a thrilling adult treasure hunt activity, and a fun kids painting class where kids can show off their artistic abilities.

In celebration of the occasion, guests can partake in the entertaining Chill & Win: Popsicle Quiz Challenge for all ages while indulging in a lavish New Year's Eve Special Buffet Dinner. Everyone will be dancing to live music and DJ performances throughout the night, which will be enhanced by a captivating night show from Natra Bintan.

As the countdown to 2025 begins, guests can look forward to a breathtaking fireworks display that will cap off a truly magical evening! Whether you're celebrating Christmas or welcoming the new year, Natra Bintan offers an experience that will leave you and your family with memories to treasure.

Don't miss the chance to make your festive holiday truly special at Natra Bintan! Book your stay now and let us make your celebrations extraordinary! Visit our website at www.marriott.com/tnjtx or download Marriott Bonvoy Apps to reserve your perfect festive holiday now.

About the Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio Resort. Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio Resort, Bintan is located in the most prestigious district tourism area of Bintan,Riau. Jalan Raya Haji Km 01 Kawasan Pariwisata, Sebong Lagoi, Bintan Island, Riau Islands 29152. The glamorous camping resort comprises 100 of tents, 2 restaurant, and 208 sqm of meeting rooms. A member of Marriott International's Tribute Portfolio, guests of Natra Bintan can take advantage of all the perks of the Marriott Bonvoy global travel program and earn and redeem points during their stays. Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy exclusive benefits, such as complimentary welcome drink, room upgrade and many more. More information can be found at www.marriott.com/tnjtx and by following the property on Facebook and Instagram .

About Marriott Bonvoy® Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio Resort