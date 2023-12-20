SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Usher in the majestic Year of the Dragon with an ensemble of lavish experiences at Carlton Hotel Singapore. The hotel is poised to mark the auspicious occasion in unparalleled style and elegance with sumptuous culinary experiences at Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant, featuring six curated set menus, exquisite takeaway offerings and 13 event spaces primed to host memorable festivities.

Celebrate The Year Of The Dragon With Carlton Hotel Singapore

The award-winning Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant at Carlton Hotel Singapore unveils an impressive selection of six meticulously curated Chinese New Year menus available from 29 January to 24 February 2024 with pricing starting from SGD 468++ for four persons. Featuring authentic Cantonese cuisine complemented by opulent delicacies, these menus offer an extravagant dining experience for a joyous celebration with families, friends and loved ones.

To elevate the celebratory experience to new heights, Wah Lok introduces a new menu, Happiness 年年有余, with price starting at SGD 1,348++ for eight persons. Two Lunar New Year Vegetarian set menus are also available at SGD 78++ per person (minimum four persons) and SGD 88++ per person.

For enquiries and reservations, please call Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant at +65 6311 8188 or email [email protected].

Indulge in the joyous festivities with the Chinese New Year buffet at Café Mosaic from 9 February to 14 February 2024, with prices starting from SGD 99++ per adult and SGD 50++ per child (6 to 12 years old). Feast on an extensive array of auspicious delicacies and international and local delights prepared by our culinary experts, including seafood on ice (Oysters, Cold Crab Legs, Tiger Prawns and Black Mussels), Braised Fish Maw Soup, Ginseng Chicken Broth, Roasted Crispy Belly Pork, Roasted Chicken and more.

Diners get to toss to good health and prosperity with a complimentary platter of Abalone Yu Sheng with Citrus sauce from 9 to 11 February 2024.

For table reservation enquiries, please contact Café Mosaic at +65 6311 8195, email [email protected] or visit https://www.carltonhotel.sg/dining/cafe-mosaic.

For those seeking an impeccable venue to celebrate the auspicious occasion, Carlton Hotel offers 13 versatile event spaces tailored to accommodate various group sizes. These spaces cater to intimate family gatherings and large-scale revelries, with event packages starting from SGD 1,028++ per table for ten guests with dishes prepared by the award-winning Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant.

For more information, please contact the Catering Sales team at +65 6311 8478 or email [email protected].

To make this Chinese New Year even more special, the culinary experts at Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant have collaborated with Carlton Hotel Singapore's pastry team to unveil a delightful assortment of Chinese New Year's takeaway goodies. Among these delights is the debut of the Prosperity Pot (from SGD 198 nett, serves four) —a sumptuous dish brimming with meticulously prepared abalones and slow-cooked pork belly, symbolising abundance and good fortune.

Sweeten the celebrations with symbolic treats such as the Koi Fish Nian Gao (SGD 32 nett), which represents prosperity, growth, and progress. Additionally, Carlton Hotel presents its handcrafted open-faced Carlton Pineapple Tarts (SGD 39 nett) and Premium Pineapple Tarts (SGD 32 nett) —crafted in the size of a golf ball—for an extra touch of luck, prosperity and happiness.

For order and delivery enquiries, please contact the festive desk at +65 6349 1292, email [email protected] or visit https://celebrations.carltonhotel.sg/.

Lunar New Year Promotion for Citibank, DBS/POSB, OCBC, UOB and Trust Bank card members

10% off All Lunar New Year Goodies from 5 January to 9 February 2024 .

20% off Lunar New Year Buffet dining at Café Mosaic with reservations and full payment made by 2 February 2024 .

SOURCE Carlton Hotel Singapore