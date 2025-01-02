Celebrate the Year of the Snake with a Halal Yu Sheng & Culinary Indulgence at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

From 13 January to 12 February 2025, Atrium Restaurant presents a Halal Chinese New Year (CNY) themed buffet, featuring festive delights like yu sheng, dim sum, chicken bak kwa, fried nian gao with sweet potato, and CNY cookies. Perennial favourites such as salmon sashimi, oysters, assorted crabs, fish maw soup, grilled lamb chop, roast spring chicken, braised beef brisket with tendon, satay, laksa, and chocolate fondue will also be served on a rotational basis.

For an extra-special treat, diners visiting on CNY Eve (28 Jan) and Day 1 to 4 of CNY (29 Jan to 1 Feb) can enjoy mini Buddha Jumps Over the Wall, braised 10-head abalone, and love letter cannoli. Prices start from $98, with an exclusive 1-for-1 offer for adults.

For the menu, enquiries and bookings, please visit this page

WhatsApp: +65 9114 0258

Tel: +65 3138 2530

Email: [email protected]

REUNION DINNER AT XIN CUISINE CHINESE RESTAURANT

Ring in the Lunar New Year with a grand reunion dinner at Xin Cuisine. Indulge in its banquet menu at a special 10% discount, starting from just $768++ for a party of six. Savour dishes like Vegetarian Salmon Yu Sheng, a Prosperity Platter with roast pork, duck, and jellyfish, Braised Dice Abalone with Shredded Fish Maw, Sautéed Prawn and Mushroom in X.O. Sauce, and Steamed Marble Goby in Hong Kong Style, among others.

If you prefer à la carte, treat yourself to these exclusive creations, including Braised Pig Trotter, Baked King Prawn with Cheese, Pan-Fried Grass-Fed Lamb Rack, Sake and Ice Crystalline Ice Plant with Australian Scallop, Pan-Seared Wagyu Beef and more.

Set and à la carte menus are available from 3 January 2025, and reservations for Chinese New Year reunion dinners are now open. Don't miss the chance to enjoy a truly memorable festive dining experience at Xin Cuisine. For more details and reservations, click here.

FESTIVE TAKEAWAYS

Welcome the year of the snake with an array of exquisite Chinese New Year takeaways, headlined by a luxurious Sliced 2-Head Abalone Yu Sheng. This masterpiece pairs tender, premium two-head abalone with a vibrant medley of shredded vegetables, offering a perfect harmony of flavours and textures. Finished with our signature zesty plum sauce, it's an indulgent and refreshing centrepiece to share prosperity and joy with your loved ones. For those who prefer a classic twist, elevate your experience with the Salmon Taro Yu Sheng, or go for the classic Salmon Yu Sheng or Vegetarian Yu Sheng.

For roast meat lovers, indulge in Xin Cuisine's Roast Suckling Pig, Roast Duck with Tea Leaves, or the Traditional Pen Cai, brimming with premium delights like abalone, scallops, deep-fried fish maw, sea cucumber, prawns, and succulent roast meat. For a more lavish experience, explore the Prosperity Pen Cai or the Imperial Pen Cai, featuring luxurious additions such as lobster, whole Australian 3-head abalone, or bird's nest. Sweeten your dining journey with Xin's in-house specialties: the signature Yam and Pumpkin Cake or Nian Gao with Coconut Sauce, perfect for ending your feast on a delightful note.

Xin Cuisine's Chinese New Year takeaways are available for order now till 9 February 2025 through its e-shop (holidayinnatrium.oddle.me) with discounts up to 15% off, and collection or delivery from 3 January to 12 February 2025.

IHG ONE REWARDS DINING PRIVILEGES

IHG One Rewards members dining at Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant or ordering from the takeaway menu will receive a 25% off return voucher.

ENQUIRIES & RESERVATIONS

Operating Hours:

Wednesdays to Sundays | 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM , 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

| – , – 13 January to 12 February 2025 | Open Daily

Contact Us:

Tel: +65 3138 2531

+65 3138 2531 WhatsApp: +65 9114 0281

+65 9114 0281 Email: [email protected]

Location:

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Level 4

317 Outram Road, Singapore 169074

Website: singaporeatrium.holidayinn.com

SOURCE Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium