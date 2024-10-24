Celebrating Culinary Excellence: Eat Spain Drink Spain 2024 Concludes with a Flavorful Finale in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eat Spain Drink Spain" (ESDS) campaign proudly concludes its vibrant Singapore edition, which ran from September 15 to October 15, 2024, with a spectacular closing celebration at UNA at Alkaff Mansion on October 15. This event was a successful collaboration with the Spain Tourism Board, highlighting the rich tapestry of Spanish gastronomy to the local community.

Over the month-long campaign, ICEX Spain, through the Economic and Commercial Office of the Spanish Embassy in Singapore orchestrated an impressive 34 events. This remarkable achievement translates to more than one event every day, offering participants an immersive experience into the diverse culinary traditions of Spain.

The primary goal of the campaign was to enhance the visibility of official partners' products in Singapore and promote the 18 Restaurants from Spain (RFS) seal, a mark of authenticity and quality in Spanish cuisine.

The calendar was packed with a variety of activities including tastings, wine pairings, and hands-on workshops, designed to bring together food lovers and create a community of like-minded enthusiasts eager to explore Spanish cuisine.

Highlights of the campaign included:

Thematic Tastings: From regional wine tastings to cheese pairings, each event allowed guests to savor the authentic flavors of Spain.

Chef Collaborations: Renowned chefs from participating restaurants showcased their culinary expertise, offering exclusive cooking demonstrations and signature dish tastings.

Workshops: Interactive workshops enabled participants to learn about Spanish cooking techniques and the art of wine pairing, enhancing their appreciation for the cuisine.

: Interactive workshops enabled participants to learn about Spanish cooking techniques and the art of wine pairing, enhancing their appreciation for the cuisine. Networking Opportunities: ESDS 2024 provided an excellent platform for attendees to meet Spanish food and wine experts, fostering connections among professionals and enthusiasts alike.

In addition to the events, a vibrant community was launched on the NAS.io platform, where participants signed up for events, accessed exclusive offers, and stayed informed about all campaign-related news and activities.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all participants, sponsors, and partners who made this campaign a resounding success. Together, we celebrated the rich flavors and traditions of Spain, leaving a lasting impression on the Singapore food scene.

EAT SPAIN DRINK SPAIN 2024 Official Partners

RFS RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING IN ESDS 2024

For more info, visit https://www.foodswinesfromspain.com/en/certified-restaurants-from-spain

ABOUT RESTAURANTS FROM SPAIN (RFS)

The "Restaurants from Spain" certificate is an instrument for the support and recognition of restaurant initiatives that are focused on Spanish cuisine and, by extension, the Spanish culture, guaranteeing the level of quality of these establishments. It recognizes and establishes quality standards and criteria for the consumer who is looking for quality Spanish cuisine, as well as models that can be followed by restaurateurs who may wish to offer Spanish cuisine in other parts of the world. All the restaurants that have the "Restaurants from Spain" certificate will share a feeling of Spanish gastronomy based on genuine roots, ingredients, recipes, and quality.

Awarded following a stringent selection process by a joint committee composed of official institutions and sectoral associations, chaired by ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, strongly linked to gastronomy such as the Royal Academy of Gastronomy, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Regulatory Council for Jérez-Xérès-Sherry Wines D.O.P., INTERPORC, ASTUREX, the Spanish Wine Federation, Spanish Olive Oils Interprofessional and the REPSOL Guide, the certificate will distinguish those establishments that outside Spain offer their diners not only Spanish products but also authentic quality Spanish cuisine, with a unique and differentiated image.

The certification, which will be renewed annually, will have a direct and immediate impact on the HORECA channel, whose activity has been severely affected by the pandemic, by promoting greater knowledge of the restaurant in the country, boosting its occupation, and the dissemination of authentic quality Spanish cuisine.

Besides the certification, the restaurant's team will receive specialized training in both gastronomy and Spanish wines, thus being able to expand the Spanish culinary offer available on the menu. And in parallel, the certificate will facilitate access to the restaurant, and therefore to the market, to a greater number of suppliers of Spanish products, which will boost the presence of Spanish food and wine around the world.

