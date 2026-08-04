Celebrating Every Journey: Seeing Singapore Through Different Eyes

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, millions of journeys take place on Singapore's MRT network. While each journey may begin and end at different stations, every traveller carries a unique story.

This belief inspired Celebrating Every Journey, a community art exhibition presented by Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia in collaboration with MINDS, with the support of SMRT Trains, in conjunction with the completion of Singapore's Circle Line and the upcoming 65th anniversary of MINDS.

Launch of the Celebrating Every Journey Exhibition with Students, Partners and Community Representatives Highlights from exhibition launch and students' creative journey

Created by students from MINDS Raintree Special Student Care Centres, the exhibition invites the public to experience Singapore from a different perspective. Through visits to selected Circle Line stations, students explored their surroundings, captured memorable moments through photography, and transformed their observations into four collaborative artworks that celebrate nature, movement, hope, and imagination.

More than an art exhibition, Celebrating Every Journey is an invitation for commuters to pause, observe, and appreciate the diverse perspectives that make our communities stronger. Each artwork reflects not only the places the students visited, but also their creativity, resilience, and unique way of seeing the world.

On 29 July 2026, the exhibition was officially launched at Bras Basah MRT Station by Mayor Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District, together with representatives from MINDS, SMRT Trains, Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia, community partners, volunteers, sponsors, caregivers, and members of the public.



The exhibition will remain on public display until December 2026. Every commuter passing through the station is invited to discover the artworks, learn about the students' creative journey, and reflect on the importance of building a society where everyone feels respected, valued, and included.

For Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia, the exhibition embodies the Club's commitment to serving the community by creating meaningful opportunities for connection and understanding. By partnering with MINDS and with the support of SMRT Trains, the Club hopes to encourage more conversations about inclusion and celebrate the abilities of Persons with Intellectual Disability.

We extend our sincere appreciation to SMRT Trains for supporting this initiative and providing a platform that allows these inspiring artworks to be shared with thousands of commuters every day. We are also deeply grateful to our sponsor, Ms Chen Xiaochen, whose generous contribution made Celebrating Every Journey possible. Our heartfelt thanks also go to the dedicated teachers, caregivers, volunteers, and community partners whose passion and commitment brought this meaningful exhibition to life.



Reflecting on the exhibition, Mr Jacob, Tao Yixiang, President of Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia, shared:

"Inclusion begins with understanding. We hope that every person who walks past this exhibition will take a moment to appreciate the students' creativity, recognise their abilities, and see that every individual has something meaningful to contribute. When we celebrate every journey, we build a community where everyone belongs."

As MINDS approaches its 65th anniversary, Celebrating Every Journey reminds us that inclusivity is not just about accessibility, it is about creating opportunities for everyone to participate, contribute, and be celebrated.

About Lotusia Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Lotusia Group supports high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses across Asia in navigating international growth. With a regional footprint spanning major Asian business hubs including Singapore, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Tokyo and Bangkok. The group specializes in global expansion, investment migration and cross-border business structuring.



By integrating tailored overseas landing services with end-to-end execution, Lotusia Group ensures clients experience a seamless journey across company setup, relocation, and operational compliance.

About MINDS

MINDS has been caring for Persons with Intellectual Disability (PWIDs) and their families since 1962. Grounded in the belief that all PWIDs have innate abilities and talents, MINDS is committed to empowering them and enhancing their quality of life, while advocating for greater inclusivity for PWIDs as a nation. Today, MINDS is one of the largest social service agencies in Singapore, serving more than 9,000 PWIDs and caregivers.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Shermin Chen

Head of Marketing, Lotusia group

[email protected]

+65 9762 7783

SOURCE Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia; Lotusia Group