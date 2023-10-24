Cellomics announces Mr. Andy A. Liu as new Group CEO of the Company

Hong Kong, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellomics, the leader in liquid biopsy technology for cancer screening and precision diagnosis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andy A. Liu as the new Group CEO of the company.

With over 25 years of healthcare experience, Mr. Liu brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company, including exceptional commercial operations experience within pharmaceuticals, medical devices, healthcare services as well as big data and AI analytic industries.

Mr. Liu has held several executive leadership positions, previously serving as the President of Basebit Technologies, CEO of CW Data (Wuxi Apptec JV), and President of Asia Pacific and China for IQVIA. He has also previously worked at Merck and UCB Pharma in both the United States and Asia. Mr. Liu has also actively contributed to the healthcare ecosystem and has served as Board of Directors for ASTRI and is currently the Vice Chairman of HKBIO.

"Cellomics is a fast growing company and we are very excited to have Andy join the team. His extensive commercial experience will help take Cellomics to the next level of growth and innovation," said Prof. Michael Yang, Founder and Chairman of Cellomics, and Senior Vice-President (Innovation and Enterprise) of City University of Hong Kong. "We look forward to continuing to build Cellomics and further establishing our position as a leader in the liquid biopsy field."

Mr. Derek Sum, Chairman and CEO of Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited which has invested in Cellomics from the beginning said, "Cancer diagnostics is a very important and fast growing sector. Andy's experience in both large pharmaceutical companies as well as healthcare start-up companies will be a valuable addition to Cellomics. We look forward to working along with Cellomics in the process of creating sustainable value to the healthcare ecosystem."

Mr Chiman Kwan, Group CEO and Co-founder of Raffles Family Office which led the B-Round investment in Cellomics said, " A main focus of our direct investments is capitalizing on the digitalization trends sweeping through multiple industries. We have been proactive investors in technology companies that demonstrate both the potential and capability to effect positive societal change and shape the future. The healthcare industry is one sector where we see considerable promise, specifically in critical areas such as early cancer detection. Andy's expertise in healthcare, complemented by his experience in private equity and venture capital, will be instrumental in accelerating the company's growth and ensuring the development of impactful products and services for society."

As the Group CEO of Cellomics, Mr. Andy A. Liu will assume the role to drive the company's commercial efforts, spearhead business development initiatives and oversee the company's overall strategy and operations. "I am thrilled to embark on this incredible journey with Cellomics, a pioneer in the world of early cancer detection. Cellomics has first-in-class technology and research that has the potential to transform and reshape the early cancer detection and oncology landscape. I look forward to working with the team, the business partners, and the shareholders to deliver innovative products and services to the industry." said Mr. Liu.

Cellomics is a fast-growing biotech company founded in 2018. The company was awarded Forbes Asia Top 100 Companies to Watch in 2023. The company was also awarded KPMG's China Top 50 Biotechnology Companies in 2023.

About Cellomics

Cellomics is a biotech company with leading innovative technologies focused on the research and development, production, and commercialization of liquid biopsy products and services for cancer screening, precision diagnosis, and disease monitoring. Cellomics' core technology and R&D team come from top international biomedical institutions such as City University of Hong Kong, Tsinghua University, University of Edinburgh, University of Copenhagen, Baylor College of Medicine, and City of Hope Medical Center. Cellomics develops and produces circulating tumor cell (CTC) sorting instrument and reagents, digital PCR instrument and reagents, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) reagents, and also offers early cancer screening and liquid biopsy services via its accredited medical laboratories.

For more information contact: info@cellomicsbio.com

SOURCE CELLOMICS HOLDINGS LIMITED