Century-old pharmaceutical company Tong Ren Tang leverages the Hong Kong market goes international expansion to promote medicinal cuisine culture by utilizing Smart retail solution

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 'Inno4life Creative Culture and Technology Innovation Expo 2024' held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai, century-old pharmaceutical company Tong Ren Tang partnered with YY Global Health Cares Co., Ltd. to launch a brand new smart retail self-service vending machine, showcasing the latest breakthroughs in the field of medicinal cuisine and Big Healthcare industry. This collaboration aims to leverage innovative technology to promote traditional Chinese medicinal cuisine on an international scale and accelerate entry into the Big Healthcare sector.

Tong Ren Tang, with its long history and profound background in Traditional Chinese medicinal cuisine, adheres to the concept of 'food and medicine being of the same source.' It combines traditional medicinal cuisine culture with healthy eating, meticulously crafted to create soul-nourishing dishes! The newly designed self-heating small pot locks in nutritional flavors, allowing you to enjoy a hot and delicious soup in just 5 minutes with a simple pull and twist, providing ready-to-eat healthy options for busy urban dwellers and visitors to hospitals. The product has multiple certifications, including origin certification, self-heating patent, preservative-free certification, Hong Kong recognized nutrition labels, and the food factory certified by the US FDA, further enhancing consumer confidence.

Smart retail empowers the new retail model

The smart new retail vending machine showcased by YY Global Health Cares Co., Ltd. integrates a cloud-based operational management system to monitor replenishment and maintenance information in real-time, and is equipped with a cloud advertising management system to flexibly deploy advertisements based on demand. The machine can also be equipped with AI smart cameras, which can provide customer traffic data and Traditional Chinese medicine health recommendations, enhancing the consumer experience. These technologies not only enhance the functionality of retail self-service vending machines but also improve the market competitiveness of traditional Chinese medicinal cuisine products.

Collaborating with large enterprises and brands to enhance brand recognition

After a year of preparation, the Nanjing Tongrentang smart retail self-service vending machines officially launched in August this year, entering major shopping malls and commercial buildings in Hong Kong, including Link REIT's Lok Fu Place, Nam Cheong Place, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Chuk Yuen Plaza, and Sino Group's China Hong Kong City, as well as commercial buildings such as Manulife Place and Billion Centre ; It is understood that the company is exploring collaboration opportunities with various developers and hospital clinics to provide healthy and convenient traditional Chinese medicinal meals for office workers and hospital staff visitors in different districts. In addition, Nanjing Tongrentang medicinal cuisine stew has been made available at the Kwai Fong and Sha Tin YATA Supermarkets, various traditional Chinese medicine clinics, wellness and beauty shops, and partner restaurants, making it convenient for citizens to purchase for personal use or as gifts.

According to Kelvin Chan, Founder and CEO of YY Global Health Cares Co., Ltd.: 'We are honored to be the exclusive agent for Nanjing Tongrentang in the Hong Kong region. Through the overall solution of smart retail innovation, we assist this century-old pharmaceutical enterprise in transforming into the big healthcare sector and promote the culture of traditional Chinese medicinal cuisine to the world.

The 14th National People's Congress representative and president of the Internet Professional Association, Mr SIN Hendrick, MH, stated that example of YY Global to utilize IoT technology to connect machines with cloud platforms for real-time management and to enhance operational efficiency is an inevitable trend in the transformation of traditional industries.

The 13th National People's Congress representative Witman Hung Wai-man, JP, further pointed out that technological innovation is an important engine for driving new quality productivity. As a window city of China, Hong Kong can provide enterprises with a testing platform for digital and intelligent transformation, uncovering more market opportunities.

Hon Duncan CHIU, a member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Technology and Innovation Sector), emphasized that combining traditional retail self-service vending machines with cloud-based intelligent management systems and AI functions not only helps enhance the competitiveness of traditional industries but also aligns with the national vision of promoting new quality productivity.

He Yiman, the General Director of Healthcare Industry at Nanjing Tongrentang, stated: 'We are very pleased to collaborate with YY Global Health Cares Co., Ltd. We hope to leverage its rich regional resources to promote the century-old brand of Nanjing Tongrentang internationally and advocate the healthcare concept of the integration of Chinese medicine and food.

This innovative collaboration not only demonstrates Hong Kong's important role in promoting the internationalization of domestic brands, but also creates new opportunities for advancing the global reach of the traditional Chinese medicine and health food industry.

