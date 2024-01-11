CEO of Kelun-Biotech Dr. Micheal Ge delivered a presentation on The 42nd JPM Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 42nd J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference（"JPMHC"）2024 is taking place on January 8-11 at San Fracisco, USA, members of Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (6990.HK, Kelun-Biotech) senior management team participated in the conference. Dr. Micheal Ge, CEO of Kelun-Biotech, delivered a presentation about innovation strength and business progress of Kelun-Biotech.

Presentation Title: Dedicated to human health with a caring heart

CEO of Kelun-Biotech Dr. Micheal Ge

Presentation Time: Pacific Standard Time (PST) Tuesday 8:00 AM, January 9, 2024

As one of the pioneers in the antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) development company, Kelun-Biotech has established world leading ADC platform "OptiDC™", as well as a rich and differentiated ADC R&D pipeline covers unmet clinical needs in the field of oncology. Our core product Trops-ADC and Her2 ADC are expected to be approved for NDA in China this year. Meanwhile, Kelun-Biotech is accelerating the development progress of over 10 clinical and pre-clinical ADC and ADC-derivative products. With the support of the Kelun Group, Kelun-Biotech has built mature R&D, manufacturing and quality control system, the company is now building a commercialization team to form the marketing system. Kelun-Biotech's innovation capability has gained high recognition from global partners, including MSD, and the capital market. Kelun-Biotech is rapidly developing a unique growth curve as an ADC R&D pharmaceutical enterprise.

Dr.Michael Ge said: "It's our pleasure to meet again with global industry leaders, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community here at JPMHC. Our top priority is to rapidly advance our differentiated pipeline programs into and through the clinic for disease conditions with significant medical needs. We will continue to innovate and optimize our ADC platform, discover novel payloads, linkers, engineer novel ADC designs, and expand clinical application of antibody drug conjugates to non-oncology disease areas. Build upon our end-to-end drug development capabilities, infrastructure, and commercialization readiness. Furthermore, we plan to extend our global footprints through strategic partnerships and maximize our pipeline and portfolio value. We look forward to achieving and updating you on the 2024 milestones in the coming year".

Presentation Slides is available on the investor relations page of Kelun-Biotech website at: 投资者关系 - 四川科伦博泰生物医药股份有限公司 (kelun-biotech.com)

About Kelun-Biotech

Kelun-Biotech（6990.HK）is a holding subsidiary of Kelun Pharmaceutical (002422.SZ), which focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, commercialization and global collaboration of innovative biological drugs and small molecule drugs. The company focuses on major disease areas such as solid tumors, autoimmune, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases, and in establishing a globalized drug development and industrialization platform to address the unmet medical needs in China and the rest of world. The Company is committed to becoming a leading global enterprise in the field of innovative drugs. At present, the Company has 33 ongoing innovative projects in major disease areas such as solid tumors, autoimmune, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases, including 14 projects in the clinical stage with several global trials being conducted simultaneously in multiple countries, including China, Europe, and the United States. The company has established one of the world's leading proprietary ADC platforms, OptiDC, and has four ADC projects in the clinical stage (two of which are in the NDA stage) and several projects in the preclinical stage. For more information, please visit https://kelun-biotech.com/.

