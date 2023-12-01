Cerecin forges strategic partnership with A*STAR's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) in Singapore to advance R&D in neurological disorders.

Cerecin and IMCB signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the areas of neurometabolism, neurodegeneration, metabolic regulators, and brain health and function.

SINGAPORE and DENVER, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerecin Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of developing innovative neurotherapeutics, is pleased to announce the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with A*STAR's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB). This collaboration aims to accelerate research and treatment initiatives for neurological disorders and diseases to enhance overall health and brain function.

Worldwide, there are about two billion cases of neurological and mental health diseases. Unlike other therapeutic areas, 80% of these patients are completely unserved or have been inadequately served by current medicines with which to treat their conditions. This makes brain health one of the medical fields with the highest unmet need. In Singapore alone, more than one in four will suffer from a neurological condition within their lifetime.

It is becoming increasingly clear that neurometabolic dysfunction is a driver of many neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, and that metabolic and brain health are closely intertwined. Hence, in their collaboration, A*STAR's IMCB will combine preclinical modelling tools with multi-omics approaches to analyse bio samples in neurological diseases (such as Alzheimer's disease) from Cerecin's clinical cohorts. The goal is to understand the fundamental causes of these neurological diseases, especially their metabolic origins, to identify new treatment targets and disease indicators, and to develop innovative treatment approaches.

"We are very pleased to embark on this collaborative journey with A*STAR's IMCB, focused initially on working with its Neurometabolism division" said Dr Charles Stacey, CEO and President of Cerecin. "This partnership represents a further step in our commitment to driving advances in neurometabolism and underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions. Singapore has a rapidly ageing population. As age is the leading risk factor for many neurodegenerative diseases, we are proud to form one of the first public-private collaborations in brain health."

Dr Su Xinyi, Acting Executive Director at A*STAR's IMCB said, "Public-private partnerships are key enablers in translating science into impact. IMCB's expertise in neurometabolism, cell biology, transformational biotherapeutics and diagnostics, coupled with Cerecin's expertise, will help pave the way for innovative developments in neurotherapeutics and contribute to better health outcomes for Singapore and beyond."

Cerecin is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing drugs that target the metabolic bases of central nervous system diseases. Cerecin is supported by two multinational partners, Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY) and Wilmar International Limited (SGX: F34), as well as a syndicate of leading institutional investors. By bringing together the deep expertise of its leadership team, Cerecin is becoming a global leader in bioenergetics and neurometabolism.

