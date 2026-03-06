Ceretone Launches in Australia with Flagship Core One Pro, Revolutionizing Access to Premium Hearing Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceretone, an innovative hearing technology brand, today announces its official entry into the Australian market. The company's comprehensive product line will launch on Chemist Warehouse's online platform in late February 2026, bringing affordable, high-performance hearing solutions to Australian consumers.

Flagship Products Lead the Way

Hearing aids ready for use in Australia at Chemist Warehouse Ceretone Products

Ceretone's Australian launch features two flagship models: Core One Pro and Beacon. Core One Pro stands out as one of the smallest rechargeable hearing aids available on the market, offering feather-light comfort and a remarkably discreet design. This virtually invisible profile empowers users to address their hearing needs confidently, without the social stigma often associated with traditional hearing aids.

Beacon delivers advanced features and exceptional performance for consumers seeking premium hearing assistance, representing the pinnacle of Ceretone's technological capabilities with sophisticated sound processing for complex listening environments.

The launch also includes additional models—Nexus, Fusion, Solid, and Torch—providing comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse hearing needs and lifestyle requirements.

Breaking the Price Barrier

Traditional prescription hearing aids in Australia routinely cost upwards of $6,000 AUD, creating a significant barrier for many who need them. Ceretone is changing this dramatically. As ready-to-use devices, Ceretone products require no doctor's prescription, eliminating both the cost and complexity of medical appointments.

More importantly, Ceretone offers premium hearing solutions at a fraction of traditional costs without compromising on sound quality or performance. Each device features advanced noise reduction technology and intuitive controls that make adjustment simple for users of all ages.

Mission-Driven Accessibility

Ceretone's mission is clear: make hearing aids accessible to everyone who needs them. The company believes clear hearing is a fundamental right, not a luxury. While maintaining uncompromising quality standards, Ceretone continuously enhances value through technological innovation and efficient operations, proving that exceptional quality and affordability can coexist.

Convenient Access and Expansion

Ceretone has partnered with Chemist Warehouse, Australia's leading pharmacy retailer, to launch its products online. The company is actively expanding to additional e-commerce platforms and offline pharmacy channels, ensuring convenient access for all Australians regardless of location or shopping preference.

Quality and Support

All Ceretone products comply with Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) requirements, meeting strict medical device standards for quality and safety. The company has partnered with PICA, an established Australian distributor, to provide local support. For product inquiries or assistance, customers can contact PICA at [email protected]

Ceretone's Australian launch marks the beginning of a new era in hearing care, where quality solutions are within reach for everyone who needs them.

About Ceretone

Ceretone is a global hearing technology brand dedicated to making quality hearing care accessible through advanced digital solutions, user-centered design, and mission-driven affordability.

Media Inquiries

PR Manager

[email protected]

Consumer Inquiries

PICA Australia

[email protected]

SOURCE Ceretone