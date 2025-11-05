Certis Scales AI Orchestration Platform Globally, Strengthens Capabilities through Collaboration with Dell

Singapore innovation in AI and orchestration takes the global stage at Smart City Expo World Congress 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Certis Group, a Singapore-based technology and services leader, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dell Technologies to help accelerate the adoption of intelligent orchestration and AI-driven operations across industries and cities worldwide.

Certis and Dell announces new collaboration at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona

Announced at the Smart City Expo World Congress 2025, the collaboration builds on Certis' proven success in applying AI and data-driven orchestration to optimise daily operations across complex environments. Leveraging Dell's advanced compute and edge infrastructure, Certis will strengthen Mozart's real-time processing, analytics, and predictive capabilities, enabling smarter, more sustainable, and more efficient city operations worldwide.

The collaboration will focus on three key areas:

AI-Powered Operations Management: Leveraging Dell PowerEdge servers, Dell PowerScale scale-out Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Dell PowerStore all‑flash storage to enhance Mozart's data processing, analysis and predictive capabilities. Digital Twin and Data Fusion: Integrating real-time operational data with simulation models to improve situational awareness and planning. Joint Go-to-Market Activities: Co-marketing and solution showcases, beginning at SCEWC 2025, with future deployments in Asia-Pacific and global smart city projects.

Scaling Singapore's proven orchestration model globally

Developed in Singapore, Mozart unites workers, processes and machines into one connected ecosystem, delivering data-driven insights that enhance safety, efficiency and environmental performance. Integrating Dell's scalable edge solutions enables secure and energy efficiency in processing of complex data at the edge. This reduces latency, improves responsiveness and supports faster decision-making for mission-critical environments.

Mozart currently powers Certis' Integrated Operations Centres deployed across critical sectors from aviation and healthcare to education, commercial real estate and urban city in Asia Pacific. The platform has demonstrated measurable results such as faster incident response, improved manpower utilisation, and reduced energy consumption.

The initiative reflects Certis' commitment to advancing AI-enabled city operations and driving innovation with purpose, delivering operational intelligence that benefits people, communities and businesses.

"This collaboration brings Singapore innovation to the rest of the world," said Leonard Oh, Chief Executive of Technology Services Business, Certis Group. "Mozart is not just a concept and is currently orchestrating smart operations across integrated command centres and smart estates in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand and beyond. Through this MoU with Dell Technologies, we are further enhancing our AI orchestration capabilities to deliver safer, smarter, and better outcomes for our clients globally."

"Certis' Mozart is a proven example of how applied AI and intelligent orchestration can transform real-world operations. By combining Dell Technologies and Certis' solutions and expertise, we're bringing Singapore-driven innovation to the global stage," said Andy Sim, Vice President and Managing Director, Singapore, Dell Technologies. "Together, we are scaling these advanced capabilities to help organisations worldwide achieve new levels of operational intelligence and efficiency."

Certis' orchestration in action

Mozart's operations-centric design allows human operators, AI, and robotics to collaborate seamlessly in real time. The platform integrates multiple technologies, from sensors and surveillance to facilities and workforce management, into a single command environment.

By expanding its network of trusted technology partners such as Dell Technologies, Certis continues to advance its vision of intelligent operations that are safer, smarter, and better for people and cities.

About Certis (www.certisgroup.com)

Certis is a leading Singapore-based technology and services company that designs, builds and operates integrated smart operations across security, facilities and workforce management.

Guided by our Operational Design First philosophy, we combine deep operational expertise with advanced technologies, including AI, robotics and intelligent orchestration, to help organisations run safer, smarter and more sustainable operations. Our proprietary Mozart™ platform enables real-time visibility, coordination and control across complex environments, delivering measurable efficiency, performance and sustainability outcomes.

With headquarters in Singapore and operations in five markets across Asia Pacific and Qatar, Certis is trusted by government agencies, enterprises and partners around the world. Our 25,000-strong global team is committed to our purpose to make our world safer, smarter, better.

SOURCE Certis