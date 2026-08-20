CES Asia Unveiled Expands to Hong Kong on the Road to CES 2027

As part of the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, the event serves as a bridge between Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem and CES's global network

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES®, announces an event at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair Autumn Edition – CES Asia™ Unveiled Hong Kong. CES Asia Unveiled Hong Kong will take place on Oct. 14 in the Future Industries Zone in the Grand Hall at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event will showcase some of the innovative startups in Hong Kong and host a stage for programming, all in preparation for CES 2027. CES Asia Unveiled Hong Kong will engage startups in Hong Kong and was developed in partnership with the Hong Kong Trade and Development Council (HKTDC) and The Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association (HKEIA) with the support of Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) – all long-standing CES participants that help connect Hong Kong innovators to the global stage at CES each year.

"Hong Kong is a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and commerce," said Gary Shapiro, Executive Chair, CTA. "In collaboration with the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, CES Asia Unveiled Hong Kong will highlight the region's technology leadership and connect innovators with customers, media and industry leaders ahead of CES 2027."

The event will feature CES startups from Hong Kong across product categories, keynotes and panels on emerging technologies, networking opportunities and a startup pitch competition. The winning company will receive complimentary exhibit space at Eureka Park, the premier destination for startups at CES 2027. During the programming, CTA executives will preview what's new for CES 2027, taking place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, and share insights on the technology trends shaping the year ahead.

"The Hong Kong Electronics Fair, taking place from October 13 to 16, gathers innovators, manufacturers and buyers from around the world," said Basil Wai, CEO, HKEIA. "Through our long relationship with CES, we have helped Hong Kong companies expand internationally and reach new markets. Hosting CES Asia Unveiled Hong Kong alongside the fair is a natural next step, promoting the region's innovation ecosystem and creating new connections to the global CES platform."

At CES 2026, the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion in Eureka Park, jointly organized by HKTDC and HKSTP, showcased more than 60 Hong Kong companies with technologies spanning artificial intelligence, digital health, robotics and advanced manufacturing.

CTA is working with the organizer of the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) to offer special packages for qualified startups interested in exhibiting at the fair and CES 2027. Interested companies should contact [email protected] for more information. Register or apply for booth space at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) 2026.

CES Asia Unveiled Hong Kong underscores CTA's commitment to deepening engagement across Asia and expanding opportunities for innovators and technology leaders in the region to connect with the global CES community. CTA leaders will also participate in CES Asia Unveiled Seoul.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2027 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 17 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association