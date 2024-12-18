Ceylon Can Collaborates with Rockwell to Transform Manufacturing Process

The project aims to enhance production efficiency while providing real-time visibility with Plex Cloud-Based Manufacturing Execution System

NEW DELHI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced a collaboration with Ceylon Can Manufacturing, a leading beverage can and end manufacturing company in Sri Lanka. Rockwell will implement its cloud-based Plex Manufacturing Execution System (MES), empowering Ceylon Can to transition to digital manufacturing.

This collaboration is Rockwell's first Plex MES installation in Sri Lanka and its first in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector in the Indian subcontinent. With Ceylon Can's plans to expand operations with new facilities in India, this pilot site will serve as a crucial foundation for the company's digital transformation initiatives.

Dilip Sawhney, managing director, Rockwell Automation India, said: "We are proud to partner with Ceylon Can Manufacturing in their digital transformation journey. This collaboration underscores our commitment to support manufacturers by helping optimize their operations and improving efficiency through innovative solutions, which will set a new benchmark for digital transformation in CAN manufacturing."

Celyon Can Manufacturing exports 80% of its products globally. The digital transformation program will be implemented at Ceylon Can's existing site in Sri Lanka, serving as a pilot for broader digital initiatives, as the company prepares to expand its manufacturing operations through two greenfield plants in India.

Chulananda de Silva, General Manager Plant, Ceylon Can, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Rockwell Automation as we transition to a more digitally advanced production process. The capabilities of the Plex platform align perfectly with our operational needs, and we are confident that this partnership will enhance our ability to deliver high-quality products to our global customers."

Plex MES offers out-of-the-box functionalities tailored to discrete manufacturing processes, providing real-time visibility of key production metrics such as Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). The implementation of the system is expected to enhance production efficiency, reduce delivery times for end users, and offer greater flexibility for incorporating new designs and products into the production line.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Ceylon Can

Established in Horana, Sri Lanka, Ceylon Beverage Can is the only two-piece aluminum can and end manufacturing facility for the beer and beverage industry. To maximize the plant's efficiency, this facility is fully automated. This facility, along with our committed, highly qualified staff, we are capable of continuously meeting the high standards of quality demanded by modern industries. 80% of our manufactured goods are exported worldwide. For more details, please visit www.ceyloncan.com.

