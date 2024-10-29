CG FinTech Forges Game-Changing Alliance with Adelaide United as Official Trading Partner

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CG FinTech inked a partnership deal with Adelaide United Football Club at Coopers Stadium, the proud home of the club. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations.

Incorporated in 2019, CG FinTech is a challenger financial technology company that offers innovative trading solutions and inclusive platform services, empowering over 50,000 successful traders across more than 100 countries worldwide.

CG FinTech joins forces with Adelaide United as the Official Trading Partner, marking a dynamic alliance that bridges the realms of sports and online trading.

An Alliance to Empower Financial Success

As the Official Trading Partner, CG FinTech offers a comprehensive suite of financial solutions and trading services tailored to elevate the trading experience and financial success of both traders and sports communities. This partnership underscores the commitment of both CG FinTech and Adelaide United to redefine financial possibilities by making trading more accessible to vibrant communities worldwide.

Speaking on the partnership, Joel Donavan, Head of Global Growth at CG FinTech said "We are thrilled to join forces with "The People's Club", Adelaide United, as this partnership not only allows us to connect with the passionate Adelaide United global fanbase but also mirrors our vision of empowering individuals and communities through financial knowledge and innovation."

Scoring Together for Visibility and Engagement

As part of this partnership, CG FinTech's logo will be prominently displayed on the front of Adelaide United's away shirt for the upcoming Isuzu UTE A-League season. Additionally, both organizations will engage in cross promotional integration designed to create unique experiences and enhance meaningful connections with clients and supporters.

"We are delighted to welcome CG FinTech as our Official Trading Partner." said Fabrizio Petrone, Adelaide United's Head of Commercial. "Their commitment to fostering greater financial inclusion through technology aligns seamlessly with our club values. We look forward to collaborating to deliver more than just football to our community and supporters around the globe."

For more information or enquiries about CG FinTech services, please visit www.cgfintechfx.com or email us at [email protected].

About CG FinTech

CG FinTech is operating under CGTrade (Mauritius) Limited and CG Trade Inc headquartered in British Virgin Islands. CGTrade (Mauritius) Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. We committed to closing the gap in financial services by empowering financial inclusion and success through technological innovation and creative financial solutions.

SOURCE CG FinTech