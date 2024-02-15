CGS International Announces Winner of Regional Investment Challenge for Students

The ASEAN Investment Challenge is the first and only Investment Challenge for students supported by four stock exchanges in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGS International Securities (CGS International) has announced the Grand Champion of its inaugural ASEAN Investment Challenge (AIC) 2023. Malaysia's Muhammad Zulfakar Aiman Bin Zulkarnain took home a total of over S$21,400 to kickstart his financial journey.

Finalists of the ASEAN Investment Challenge 2023 with judges and event organisers

CGS International launched the AIC in July 2023 to empower students in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand (MIST) with knowledge in sustainable investing and contribute to the building of strong capital markets. Over 5,000 students from more than 500 Institutes of Higher Learning participated in the AIC, which is the only investment challenge supported by all four local stock exchanges (Bursa Malaysia, Indonesia Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange and Stock Exchange of Thailand).

The eight-month challenge saw participants receive holistic classroom and hands-on experience of investing in ESG-related securities from investment and finance experts. Using a simulation platform with live data, they first pitted their new investment skills against other teams at a local level. The top student from each country moved on to the final presentation before a group of esteemed judges in Singapore on 2 February 2024.

Ms Carol Fong, Group CEO of CGS International, said: "I am very heartened by the success of the inaugural AIC. CGS International is driven by our purpose to empower individuals and communities to make better investment decisions for a sustainable tomorrow. The AIC makes an impact at both individual and industry levels; It empowers youths with lifelong finance management skills and sustainable investment knowledge, which will hopefully contribute to the building of strong capital markets in the region. We will work towards building the AIC into a beacon for the future of finance and cultivate the next generation of responsible and knowledgeable investors."

Winners of the local and regional challenge received a total of S$75,000 in cash. Among the judging criteria were risk management, incorporation of ESG factors, and presentation skills.

"Joining the AIC really opened my eyes to the world of investing and showed me that it is possible for me to take charge of my financial future. CGS International gave us the knowledge and the tools to develop investment skills which we would not have received from our classrooms. I am very grateful for this opportunity and will try to use these skills to improve my life as well as to help others," said Muhammad Zulfakar Aiman.

More information on AIC and the 2024 judges can be found here.

About CGS International Securities

CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. (CGS International) is an award-winning and market leading integrated financial services provider, ranked among the top securities houses in Asia.

CGS International taps on our wealth of global and ASEAN insights to offer equities trading, leveraged products, wealth management, investment banking, equities research, Shariah-compliant financing, fixed income, currency and commodities, structured products and prime brokerage services in over 15 countries and regions.

Find out more at www.cgsi.com.

For media queries, please contact:



Low Chiew Leng

Group Communications

CGS International Securities

DID: +65 6210 8642

Mobile: +65 9128 8024

Email: chiewleng.low@cgsi.com

SOURCE CGS International Holdings Limited