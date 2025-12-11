CGS International Delivers Hallmark Year of IPOs, Strengthening its Role in Facilitating Capital Flows Across ASEAN Markets

Landmark year marked by successful listings across Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, spanning Singapore Exchange ("SGX") Mainboard, Catalist, Bursa Malaysia Main Market, and the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET").

Key milestones include Info-Tech Systems' Mainboard IPO, China Medical System's secondary listing, and Lum Chang Creations' Catalist debut in Singapore; UMS Integration's secondary listing, and Paradigm REIT's Main Market IPO in Malaysia; Mr D.I.Y. Thailand's listing on the SET.

Out of 63 deals completed up to 11 December 2025, 14 were IPOs listed across ASEAN reflecting CGS International's expanding investment banking franchise and its pivotal role in connecting issuers and investors across ASEAN markets.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. ("CGS International") achieved a hallmark year in 2025, underscoring its growing leadership in Asia's capital markets through a series of landmark initial public offerings ("IPOs") and secondary listings in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

As market sentiment improved and cross-border deal activity accelerated, CGS International played an instrumental role in facilitating regional capital flows, amplified through collaboration with CGS International Holdings Limited ("CGI") in Hong Kong.

Notable IPOs across ASEAN

In Singapore, CGS International Securities Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("CGS SG") supported three high-profile listings on the SGX:

Info-Tech Systems Ltd. – Mainboard IPO raising S$57.4 million, marking Singapore's first Mainboard IPO in two years.

– Mainboard IPO raising S$57.4 million, marking Singapore's first Mainboard IPO in two years. China Medical System Holdings Ltd. – Secondary Listing on the SGX Mainboard, with shares rising 11.2% on debut.

– Secondary Listing on the SGX Mainboard, with shares rising 11.2% on debut. Lum Chang Creations Ltd. – Catalist Board IPO, raising S$12.25 million, extending CGS SG's track record across construction and real estate-related sectors.

In Malaysia, CGS International Securities Malaysia Sdn. Bhd ("CGS MY") continued to strengthen its foothold in the Bursa Malaysia Main Market:

UMS Integration Ltd. – Secondary listing, the first of its kind by a Singapore-listed company, enabling UMS to broaden its shareholder base in Malaysia.

– Secondary listing, the first of its kind by a Singapore-listed company, enabling UMS to broaden its shareholder base in Malaysia. Paradigm Real Estate Investment Trust ("Paradigm REIT") – Main Market IPO jointly underwritten by CGS MY, which raised RM560 million.

– Main Market IPO jointly underwritten by CGS MY, which raised RM560 million. Aquawalk Group Bhd – ACE Market IPO, with CGS MY as joint underwriter and joint placement agent, with fundraising of RM228.5 million.

– ACE Market IPO, with CGS MY as joint underwriter and joint placement agent, with fundraising of RM228.5 million. Wasco Greenergy Bhd – Main Market IPO with CGS MY as joint bookrunner, with fundraising of RM150 million.

In Thailand, the CGS Securities (Thailand) Co., Ltd ("CGS TH") team rode on Thailand's IPO market rebound as underwriter for:

Mr D.I.Y. Thailand – notably the biggest IPO by market capitalisation on the SET since 2023, with CGS TH as one of the lead underwriters.

Additionally, CGS International supports CGI on multiple Hong Kong IPOs. A key IPO where CGI acted as joint sponsor was:

Seres Group – the first luxury new energy vehicle company to complete a dual listing on both the Hong Kong and mainland China exchanges, marking the largest global automotive IPO in 2025 and raising HK$14.3 billion.

Collectively, these transactions reflect CGS International's ability to mobilise investor interest and deliver strong execution across different regulatory environments and market structures, while facilitating greater connectivity among ASEAN's capital markets.

"2025 has been a milestone year for CGS International's investment banking franchise," said Jason Saw, Group Head of Investment Banking, CGS International. "Our work across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand showcases the depth of our One CGS platform and our ability to connect issuers with the right pools of capital across the HK/mainland China and MIST markets. We remain committed to empowering corporates as they expand, innovate, and participate in Asia's dynamic growth story."

CGS International's achievements this year demonstrate its growing role in shaping Asia's capital markets. Through its integrated presence across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, the firm continues to facilitate cross-border listings, regional fundraisings, and institutional investor engagement.

"Our robust pipeline of mandates in the year ahead will see us strengthening our leadership position as a trusted gateway for companies and investors navigating Asia's evolving capital markets landscape," Jason added.

About CGS International Securities

CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. ("CGS International") is an award-winning and market leading integrated financial services provider, ranked among the top securities houses in Asia.

CGS International taps on our wealth of global and ASEAN insights to offer equities trading, leveraged products, wealth management, investment banking, equities research, Shariah-compliant financing, fixed income, currency and commodities, structured products and prime brokerage services in over 15 countries and regions.

Along with its parent organisation China Galaxy Securities, a leading securities house in China, CGS International is trusted by close to 18 million customers globally.

Find out more at www.cgsi.com.

