CGS International Retains ASEAN's Leading Broker Position in the 2026 Extel Asia Local Broker Survey

Ranked the #1 overall broker in Malaysia, and among the top three brokers overall in Thailand, Indonesia and

Retained its position as ASEAN's Top Broker in Trading & Execution, reaffirming its excellence in execution services across the region.

Among the 24 industries and macro categories surveyed, CGS International has 156 ranked positions [1] throughout the region, including 10 analysts ranked #1 across 15 sectors.

Separately, the firm's Fitch Rating for Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Shareholder Support Rating have been upgraded to 'BBB' and 'bbb' respectively, with a Stable Outlook

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. ("CGS International") has retained its title as the top ASEAN broker in the 2026 Extel Asia Local Broker Survey for the second year running. The survey is widely regarded as the region's benchmark for excellence in sell-side equities research and brokerage performance. This year, top local firms and analysts across 11 Asia-Pacific countries and regions were ranked based on votes from more than 3,000 investment professionals at 826 institutions.

Strong Performance Across ASEAN Markets

CGS International delivered outstanding results across key ASEAN markets, achieving 1st overall in Malaysia, and top three overall finishes in Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. The firm also demonstrated clear strength across its core franchise, ranking #1 in Trading & Execution in both Singapore and Malaysia, as well as #1 in Sales and Research in Malaysia. This was accompanied by several #2 positions across Corporate Access, Sales and Trading & Execution in the key markets. (see appendix for full results)

Overall, CGS International had 156 ranked positions across 43 unique analysts, with 10 #1-ranked positions across 15 sectors such as Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Property, Sustainability, Gaming & Lodging, Technology, and Industrials.

This ASEAN strength placed CGS International among the leading local brokers across the wider Asia-Pacific region, with the firm ranking in the top 10 of Extel's pan-Asia Local Broker Leaders' Table.

Fitch Ratings Upgraded

Separately, Fitch Ratings has also upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Shareholder Support Rating of both CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. and CGS International Securities Singapore Pte. Ltd. to 'BBB' and 'bbb' respectively, with a Stable Outlook. CGS International Securities Thailand Co., Ltd's National Long-Term Rating was upgraded to 'AA-(tha)' from 'A+(tha)' and the National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)' was affirmed. Overall, the upgrades reflect growing confidence in the Group's strategic positioning, financial trajectory, and integration within the broader China Galaxy Securities (CGS) franchise.

Lim Siew Khee, Group Head of Research, CGS International, said: "The Extel results this year are an affirmation of our strengths in ASEAN, where we have built deep expertise and enduring relationships with clients and partners. We see this as an encouragement to keep raising the bar for our clients."

The survey results rest on a franchise built over more than 45 years in the region. CGS International has one of the most comprehensive coverages of over 600 stocks, with another 2,500 from our research partners globally. Backed by CGS, the firm has positioned itself as a China-ASEAN nexus, facilitating cross-border capital flows and cooperation.

Carol Fong, Group CEO, CGS International added: "These recognitions position us stronger as a trusted gateway between China, ASEAN, and global capital markets. Our deepening integration with CGS and combined strengths in China and ASEAN will take us from strength to strength. We believe that our One CGS approach will bring greater value to clients as Asia rises in prominence."

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About CGS International Securities

CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. ("CGS International") is an award-winning and market leading integrated financial services provider, ranked among the top securities houses in Asia.

CGS International taps on its wealth of global and ASEAN insights to offer equities trading, leveraged products, wealth management, investment banking, equities research, Shariah-compliant financing, fixed income, currency and commodities, structured products and prime brokerage services in over 15 countries and regions.

Along with its parent organisation China Galaxy Securities, a leading securities house in China, CGS International is trusted by over 18 million customers globally.

Find out more at www.cgsi.com.

Appendix: Detailed Results by Market

The survey aggregates buy-side votes across Research, Sales, Corporate Access and Trading & Execution to determine overall country rankings. CGS International's placements across its key markets were as follows.

Malaysia

#1 overall country ranking

#1 in Sales, #1 in Research and #1 in Trading & Execution; #2 in Corporate Access

#1-ranked analysts in Chemicals; Oil & Gas; Gaming & Lodging; Industrials; Transportation; and Utilities & Alternative Energy

24 ranked analysts† across 17 sectors, including Internet, Insurance, Telecommunications, Economics, and Healthcare, Pharma & Biotech

Indonesia

#3 overall country ranking

#2 in Corporate Access, Sales and Trading & Execution; #4 in Research

#1-ranked analysts in Quantitative Research and Thematic Research

19 ranked analysts† across 15 sectors, including Sustainability, Property, Transportation, and Banks & Non-bank Finance

Singapore

#3 overall country ranking

#1 in Trading & Execution; #2 in Corporate Access; #4 in Research; #5 in Sales

#1-ranked analysts in Chemicals; Oil & Gas; Consumer Staples; Technology Hardware; Technology Semiconductors; and Transportation

21 ranked analysts† across 17 sectors, including Autos & Auto Parts, Industrials, Utilities & Alternative Energy, Small & Mid-cap Stocks, and Sustainability

Thailand

#3 overall country ranking

#2 in Research; #3 in Corporate Access, Sales and Trading & Execution

#1-ranked analysts in Chemicals; Oil & Gas; Sustainability; and Property

16 ranked analysts† across 15 sectors, including Strategy, Technology Hardware, Technology Semiconductors, and Banks & Non-bank Finance

South Korea

#6 overall country ranking

#3 in Trading & Execution; #4 in Corporate Access; #6 in Research; #8 in Sales

#3-ranked analyst in Internet

7 ranked analysts† across 7 sectors, including Consumer Discretionary, Telecommunications, Utilities & Alternative Energy, and Basic Materials

Mainland China and Hong Kong

#11 overall in both mainland China and Hong Kong combined

China and Hong Kong combined Research: #9 in mainland China, #12 in Hong Kong, with 1 † ranked analyst in the Insurance sector

China, #12 in Hong Kong, with 1 ranked analyst in the Insurance sector Sales: #11 in Hong Kong, #12 in mainland China; Corporate Access: #12 in Hong Kong, #13 in mainland China

† Top 5 Position

[1] Formally ranked positions received more than 5 independent votes each.

SOURCE CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd.