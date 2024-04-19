CGS International sets its sight on becoming Asia's leading global investment house at its first brand launch

From left to right: Ms Chen Yuen May, Deputy Group CEO and Co-Group CFO, CGS International; Ms Li Qinghua, General manager of Strategic Development, CGS; Mr Goh Geok Khim, Executive Chairman, G.K Goh Holdings; Ms Carol Fong, Group CEO, CGS International; Mr Zong Changqing, Minister Counsellor, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Singapore; Mr Xue Jun, President, CGS; Mr Tan Zhiyong, President, China Enterprises Association (Singapore); Mr Zhang Ruibing, Business Director, General Manager of Strategic Development, CGS; Ms Chang Yu, CEO, CGI; Mr Malcolm Koo, CEO, CGS International Securities Singapore Pte Ltd.

"We are no longer content with being a trusted investment house in ASEAN", said Ms Carol Fong in her opening speech, where she brought to light CGS International's broader vision of becoming a leading and world-class investment bank in Asia and the progress the firm has already made in these key focus areas. With these achievements representing only a glimpse of the scale of CGS International's ambition, the Group has set targets to double its revenue to S$700 million by 2030. Ms Fong's speech also spoke about CGS International's sustainability and inclusivity focus rooted in its foundational values.

Mr Xue Jun reiterated CGS' commitment to promoting CGS International's businesses, growing the brand and building cultural affinities. He said that CGS has worked hard to build a bridge to connect China and ASEAN capital with operations in more than 10 countries and regions including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. CGS International is ready to bring this to the next level. Through an onshore and offshore "Galaxy" network, CGS hopes to further CGS International's mission of supporting ASEAN and Chinese companies seize cooperation opportunities across this region and form closer relationships with each other. This will lead to more financial power and social development in the regional and global economy as a whole.

Ms Carol Fong, Mr Goh Geok Khim, Mr Vincent Wang, Group Chief Risk Officer & Co-Group Chief Financial Officer of CGS International, and Tan Sri Nasir Razak, Group Chairman of CIMB Group (via video) ended the celebration on a heartfelt note as they reflected on CGS International's journey through the years. CGS International has come a long way since 1979 when Mr Goh laid the first building blocks. In 2005, CIMB Group acquired GK Goh's equities business and started CIMB-GK Securities. The business continued to expand over the years organically and via mergers and acquisitions. Mr Goh was proud to see the unity and strength in the leadership within the company, with many employees staying on for decades to support the company throughout.

Supported by industry leaders in the region, CGS International is on a transformative journey, confident in their ability to become a leading global investment bank in Asia.

About CGS International Securities

CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. (CGS International) is an award-winning and market leading integrated financial services provider, ranked among the top securities houses in Asia.

CGS International taps on our wealth of global and ASEAN insights to offer equities trading, leveraged products, wealth management, investment banking, equities research, Shariah-compliant financing, fixed income, currency and commodities, structured products and prime brokerage services in over 15 countries and regions.

Find out more at www.cgsi.com.

SOURCE CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. (CGS International)