ChainUp and AIGroup Sign Strategic MOU to Advance Mongolia's Digital Asset Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp and AIGroup have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of next-generation digital asset infrastructure in Mongolia. ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset technology solutions, has supported the technology stack of idax, AIGroup's virtual asset exchange, for the past four years.

Under the MOU, ChainUp and AIGroup will cooperate to establish a joint initiative focused on:

digital asset infrastructure platforms

tokenization technology for select asset classes

compliance-aligned digital innovation frameworks

The collaboration aims to support Mongolia's growing interest in digital economy infrastructure by providing secure and scalable technology solutions. All activities under the partnership will be conducted in alignment with Mongolia's regulatory frameworks and applicable financial-oversight requirements.

Executive Statements

Chung Ho, COO of ChainUp: "We look forward to expanding our partnership with AIGroup. ChainUp's digital asset infrastructure solutions are designed to support compliant and resilient digital economy development."

Ganhuyag Chuluun, CEO of AIGroup: "This collaboration strengthens our long-standing relationship with ChainUp and supports Mongolia's broader digital-innovation goals. Our focus is on secure infrastructure, regulatory alignment, and long-term ecosystem growth."

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions. ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity technology, white label MPC wallet, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs.

About AIGroup

AIGroup is a diversified technology and digital-ecosystem company in Mongolia, spanning media, enterprise software, blockchain technologies, digital-asset services, mining technology, and smart-city integration.

SOURCE ChainUp