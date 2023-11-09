ChainUp Elevates Digital Asset Trading through Compliance-Integrated Liquidity Solutions: A Strategic Collaboration with Asia Pacific Exchange (APEX)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the domain of digital asset trading, compliance and operational efficiency are critical. ChainUp, recognized for its global blockchain technology and liquidity solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with Asia Pacific Exchange (APEX). This partnership not only signifies the alliance of two entities but also represents a meticulous effort to enhance compliance and improve trading efficiency in the digital asset space.

Navigating through Digital Asset Trading

APEX, acknowledged for its secure and efficient trading environments, remains committed to the challenging path of compliance and operational excellence. While APEX has been recognized for delivering optimized trading experiences, there was an imperative need to enhance its operational efficiency and service delivery, maintaining a solid adherence to compliance and security standards.

Identifying a Path for Improved Operational Efficiency

With its extensive expertise in offering liquidity solutions to compliance-focused entities, ChainUp emerged as a favorable collaborator for APEX to not only provide innovative solutions but also support APEX's vision.

Compliance and Liquidity: ChainUp's Approach

Through this alliance, ChainUp has not only strengthened APEX's services but also highlighted its capability in catering to compliant and licensed companies. This collaboration is a cooperative relationship aimed at driving innovation and excellence in the trading ecosystem, with both entities integrating their expertise to influence the future of trading experiences. This partnership has also further enhanced APEX's service offerings and solidified ChainUp's ability to cater to compliant and licensed companies, reinforcing its position as a blockchain technology and liquidity service provider. Both entities, aligned with a shared vision, continue to explore synergies, promoting innovation and delivering services in the trading ecosystem.

About ChainUp

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp's innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange, NFT trading, wallet, liquidity, Web3 infrastructure, digital asset custody, security token offerings and more. Headquartered in Singapore with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

