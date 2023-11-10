SANYA, China, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8-9, 2023, the "2023 Ocean Cooperation and Governance Forum" kicked off in Sanya, Hainan. Scholars discussed the challenges to Global Ocean Governance and Maritime Cooperation. Public attention to the public goods of ocean governance has decreased, but the South China Sea and other regions still face several non-traditional security challenges, such as overfishing, climate change, piracy, soil salinization, and food security.

China and the United States can consider adopting a strategy of leading multilateral cooperation paths through bilateral cooperation. On the issue of climate change, both countries have already engaged in such practices, and ocean issues also have potential. Both sides can first carry out 1 or 2 demonstration projects. It is hoped that the cooperation on maritime governance can become another tool kit for global governance in addition to the cooperation on climate change between the two countries, so as to promote global maritime governance through bilateral cooperation.

Effective governance rules for the South China Sea are difficult. All parties can engage in cooperation in areas such as addressing overfishing, climate change, anti-piracy, and salinization. Major countries such as China and the United States can provide financial assistance and hardware conditions and cooperate to provide a platform for public goods to the world.

