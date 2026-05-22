Changan Automobile Announces Global Strategic Partnership with the Portugal National Football Team

"Stay in the Game" – A Shared Commitment to Excellence, Innovation, and Endurance.

LISBON, Portugal, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changan Automobile today announced a global strategic partnership with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), becoming the Official Global Partner of the Portugal National Football Team. The announcement ceremony took place at Cidade do Futebol, the heart of Portuguese football, marking a significant milestone in Changan's long term commitment to the European market.

The event featured senior representatives from Changan and the FPF, alongside renowned Portuguese football legends. Highlights included the unveiling of the brand collaboration film "Sounds Like Changan", the ceremonial handover of the DEEPAL S05 Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) to FPF leadership, and the official launch of a 1,000km European test drive program.

This collaboration goes beyond traditional sponsorship. It reflects a deep alignment of values – resilience, excellence, and long-termism. Both Changan Automobile and the FPF embody the philosophy of "Stay in the Game:" maintaining focus, consistency, and determination through every challenge.

"In football, staying 'in the game' means total commitment – to every tackle, every second of concentration, and every precise pass", said Mi Mengdong, Vice President of Changan Automobile "For Changan, it means continuous investment, relentless innovation, and standing firmly with our users. The Portuguese team has spent a century defining resilience. Changan has spent 45 years proving the power of long-termism. This is not sponsorship – it is true resonance."

The ceremony included a symbolic kick-off performed by Changan executives and legendary Portuguese football players, officially launching the partnership.

Following the ceremony, participants jointly waved the departure flag, marking the start of Changan's long-distance European test drive initiative. The route will span from Lisbon to Madrid to Turin, showcasing Changan's PHEV capabilities through real-world testing across diverse road and climate conditions, including verification of the 1000 km+ range.

Known as "The Team of the Quinas" (the crest of the Team features the five blue shields (quinas) from the Portuguese coat of arms), the Portugal National Football Team is one of the most recognized teams in global football, with a fanbase exceeding 500 million supporters worldwide.

"This partnership with Changan Automobile reflects the growing international relevance of Portuguese football and the values that define our Federation: ambition, innovation, resilience, and excellence. We are proud to join forces with a global brand that shares our long-term vision and commitment to continuous development, both on and off the pitch." FPF Commercial says.

As Changan Automobile accelerates its global expansion under the Vast Ocean Plan, Europe stands as a strategic priority. The collaboration with the FPF will support localized product planning and brand engagement across the region.

The focus centers on Changan's advanced New Energy Vehicle (NEV) lineup—including the CHANGAN NEVO Q05, CHANGAN DEEPAL models (S05/S07), and the premium intelligent AVATR vehicles (the Luxury SUV AVATR 11 and Futuristic Luxury Gran Coupe AVATR 12)—seamlessly bringing cutting-edge automotive innovation to Europe's passionate football community.

About Changan Automobile

With 164 years of industrial heritage and more than four decades of automobile manufacturing expertise, Changan Automobile has evolved from a pioneer of China's modern industry into a world-class automotive brand. Today, Changan operates 22 manufacturing bases and 77 plants worldwide, serving six major regional markets with exports to more than 100 countries and regions. The company directly employs over 110,000 people and supports more than one million jobs across its value chain.

About the Portuguese Football Federation

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is the governing body of football in Portugal, responsible for organizing and developing the sport at all levels, including national teams and domestic competitions.

SOURCE Changan Automobile