Changes to Ericsson's nomination committee

Ericsson

01 Dec, 2023, 01:53 CST

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective November 30, 2023, Bengt Kjell, AB Industrivärden, will replace Karl Åberg, AB Industrivärden, in Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee now consists of:

  • Johan Forssell, Investor AB;
  • Bengt Kjell, AB Industrivärden;
  • Anders Oscarsson, AMF Tjänstepension & AMF Fonder;
  • Christer Gardell, Cevian Capital Partners Limited; and
  • Jan Carlson, the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Johan Forssell is the Chair of the Nomination Committee.

