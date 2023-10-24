Changping District Attends the 28th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between October 19 and 22, 2023, a delegation organized by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People's Government of Beijing Municipality and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Beijing Sub-council (CCPIT Beijing) attended the 28th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (MIF). Changping District as a member of the delegation attended the event.

The "Charming Beijing, Inclusive Changping" exhibition area of the MIF Visitors take part in cultural experience activities at the exhibition area

Themed "Charming Beijing, Inclusive Changping", the "Beijing Pavilion" is principally colored with city wall red and embellished with representative architectural typical patterns of the Temple of Heaven, rendering a strong "Beijing Flavor", according to Changping District Integrated Media Center. As one of the most popular must-visit places of the MIF, the Changping exhibition area is tinged with the color of ginkgo yellow and added with the element of the Juyongguan Great Wall, sketching a pleasant picture of Beijing in the golden autumn.

At the MIT, Beijing emphatically recommended the opening-up and development results and industrial characteristics of Changping District, which boasts the Future Science City that is at the hub of Beijing's strategy of "three cities and one zone" as well as a host of key industrial areas such as the Zhongguancun Life Science Park, the Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone Changping Park and the Changping Cluster of the Scientific & Technological Area of China (Beijing) Free Trade Zone, etc.

In the field of health and medicine, Changping District, with the life science park at the core, boasts a large number of top-level research and development institutions such as the National Institute of Biological Sciences, Beijing, the Chinese Institute for Brain Research, Beijing, and the National Center for Protein Science (Beijing), etc. In the field of digital economy, Changping District has taken the lead in operating in new information technology and its related areas and its cluster development trend of high-end industrial digitalization has initially taken shape. As the industries keep concentrating, Changping District becomes increasingly attractive to foreign capital.

"A foreign investor mainly considers such factors as economic level, industrial ecology and international supporting conditions at the time of site selection for investment, and Changping District is one of the most popular investment destinations with the greatest growth momentum thanks to its robust and resilient economic growth, strong industrial strength and diversified and inclusive international communities," said Liu Qiang, deputy head of the government of Changping District, in an interview, "in the aspect of economy, between 2018 and 2022 Changping saw increasingly rapid growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.9%. In the aspect of industry, the Future Science City, as one of the major platforms of Beijing's "three cities and one zone" strategy for building the city into an international center for science & technology innovation, has created a 170-square-kilometer innovation area covering the Life Valley, the Energy Valley and the Shahe Higher Education Park, housing top-level research & development institutions including China's first national laboratory of life sciences as well as industry leaders such as Beigene and Xiaomi, etc., resulting in the emergence of a number of world-class original achievements, and serving as an important engine of the industry of Beijing and even the whole country. In terms of environment, Changping District keeps enhancing its living facilities related to healthcare, education, consumption, ecology and culture and has created a positive open environment for business development."

At the MIF, 10 firms from Changping District exhibited their respective featured products, displayed and recommended over 40 items related to IoT, virtual reality technology, cytogenetic technology, new medical equipment, intangible cultural skills, and traditional Chinese medicine, etc., and communicated with domestic and overseas firms on business cooperation in a lively atmosphere.

Since Maocao's return to the motherland, the cooperation between Beijing and Macao has come a long way. The regular communications and cooperation between Beijing and Macao started from their attendance at the MIF. Beijing has participated in the MIF every year since 2010. At the MIF, Changping District, as a highlight of the Beijing Pavilion, will further advance the cooperation mechanism, establish an all-around mutually beneficial cooperative relationship between Changping District and Macao, contribute to high-level opening-up of Beijing, and promote high-quality development in the new era.

