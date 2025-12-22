Changsoft I&I Expands Presence in Japan Through Local Joint Venture and BIM Localization

TOKYO and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Changsoft I&I, a provider of Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions for the construction industry, is expanding its presence in Japan through a locally integrated joint venture strategy focused on alignment with Japanese standards and construction practices.

Founded in 2008, Changsoft I&I develops BIM software that integrates design, construction, and maintenance data into a single 3D model. Its solutions automatically convert 2D architectural drawings into detailed 3D structural models and precisely calculate quantities for reinforcement, concrete, and formwork, including advanced reinforcement detailing. These capabilities support improved accuracy and efficiency across complex construction projects.

As part of its international growth strategy, Changsoft I&I identified Japan as a key market due to sustained urban redevelopment activity and demand for advanced construction technologies. Recognizing the importance of local collaboration, the company chose a joint venture model rather than direct market entry to ensure close alignment with local technical standards and industry practices.

In June 2023, Changsoft I&I established BnB Solutions, a joint venture with BSI, a Japan-based engineering venture originating from Tokyo Institute of Technology. Formed with equal ownership, the joint venture operates as a locally positioned entity responsible for product localization, customer engagement, and market development in Japan. The JV was supported by an overseas expansion assistance program jointly operated by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT, NIPA, and GDIN, providing structured support for legal, intellectual property, and market entry activities.

A core priority for BnB Solutions has been the localization of Changsoft I&I's BIM solutions to fully conform with Japanese structural design standards, terminology, documentation formats, and construction workflows. While construction regulations may appear similar across markets, differences in design logic and on-site processes required comprehensive redevelopment. Over nearly one year, the joint venture refined the software through multiple development stages, completing a Japan-optimized version in July last year.

Among the localized features is an automated function that detects and visually identifies rebar interference during the reinforcement detailing phase. This issue has traditionally required manual correction on construction sites. By enabling early identification of interference points, the solution helps reduce rework and supports more efficient coordination between design and construction teams. The functionality has drawn growing interest from Japanese construction and engineering firms.

BnB Solutions is currently engaged in discussions with multiple Japanese companies, with initial purchase requests already received. The joint venture aims to secure approximately ten client companies by March next year and establish a stable revenue base in the Japanese market.

Changsoft I&I's COO Jongeun Park stated, "Through the joint venture, we can work as a locally aligned partner and adapt our solutions to established standards. We aim to support more efficient and reliable construction processes through long-term collaboration."

Building on its progress in Japan, Changsoft I&I plans to extend its joint venture–based expansion model to additional regions, while continuing to prioritize locally grounded partnerships and sustainable growth.

