Channel Factory Broadens Reach in South East Asia with Launch of Operations in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Factory , the global brand suitability and contextual advertising platform, has expanded its operations in South East Asia with the opening of new offices in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Experienced leaders Chanachon Chinsakulcharoen and Kinjal Patel have been appointed as Managing Directors in Thailand and Indonesia, respectively.

Robin Zieme , Global Chief Growth Officer at Channel Factory, says: "This expansion is testament to the demand for Channel Factory's impressive suite of tools for advertisers, who understand that making more sophisticated video buys will give them much better outcomes.

"I'm delighted we've attracted operators of the calibre of Chanachon Chinsakulcharoen and Kinjal Patel to spearhead our operations in Thailand and Indonesia. Their intimate market understanding and knowledge of the wider advertising environment greatly enhances our ability to offer localised, effective advertising solutions that meet the unique needs of these diverse markets."

Chinsakulcharoen and Patel both have more than 13 years of industry experience. Patel's previous roles include more than a decade in media agencies, including Carat and Mediacom, whilst Chinsakulcharoen has held senior roles at POKKT Mobile and Ambient Digital.

The expansion also includes the addition of sales teams across these countries as well as some back office functions, ensuring that Channel Factory maintains its commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative brand suitability solutions at a local level.

Channel Factory's SEA headquarters is located in Singapore, with the business opening its first country-specific operation in Vietnam, led by Khanh Ngo, in July 2023.

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data platform that utilizes AI and proven best practices to place video ads on social platforms. By categorizing 3.4 million creators and 870 million videos on social media, they inform brand ad-placement creating campaigns that are suitable, inclusive, contextually relevant, and responsive to drive commercial advantage for brands. Channel Factory's mission is to transform the media landscape by constraining negativity of content, exclusion, and discrimination and amplifying positivity for consumers, brands, and creators.

Through their proprietary platform, which harnesses creator data, audio transcripts, performance data, and human review filters, Channel Factory delivers advanced brand suitability, customized content alignment targeting, and maximum performance for the world's biggest brands. Channel Factory's algorithm ensures that advertisers run against content that aligns with their brand, while delivering superior business outcomes by optimizing campaigns using active and historical campaign performance data.

Channel Factory has offices across the USA and is present in over 30 countries across EMEA, MENA, APAC, ANZ and LatAm.

