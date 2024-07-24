Channel Factory hires three senior executives to further accelerate growth and industry leadership on brand safety and contextual solutions

Industry vets from AB InBev, Microsoft, Merkle, and more appointed to Global Chief Marketing Officer, Global Chief Product and Technology Officer, and Senior Vice President of Media Solutions roles

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Factory, the global brand suitability and contextual advertising platform, announces three significant additions to its executive team: Luiz Felipe Barros as Global Chief Marketing Officer, Anudit Vikram as Global Chief Product and Technology Officer, and Nerissa Valdellon as Senior Vice President of Media Solutions. These three monumental hires will allow the company to expand its ability to help clients deliver media efficiency, effectiveness, and brand reputation together and expand its mission to drive a positive impact on business performance, people, and the planet.

Luiz Felipe Barros , Global Chief Marketing Officer

In today's complex media landscape, brands are under unprecedented pressure to deliver short-term growth and drive a measurable impact on their top and bottom lines while protecting their brand reputation and building brand equity in the long run. Following successful stints at AB InBev, Mercado Libre, and as an entrepreneur, Luiz Felipe Barros will work to transform the industry at scale in his Global Chief Marketing Officer role.

"I have long admired Channel Factory for cracking the code to deliver business growth and brand reputation without compromising either," said Barros. "Our exclusive data and cutting-edge technology enable Channel Factory to deliver outstanding media efficiency and effectiveness on digital video campaigns, ultimately driving a positive impact on business performance. In my time with the company, I've witnessed how integral our mission is for the betterment of the industry."

Anudit Vikram , Chief Product and Technology Officer

With over two decades of experience in business, advertising, and marketing technology roles, Anudit Vikram now sits as Channel Factory's Global Chief Product and Technology Officer, where he will be responsible for bringing the product vision to life, driving business and market value, and fostering a world-class technology team. Vikram previously served in leadership positions at MediaMath, Dun & Bradstreet, Merkle, Yahoo!, and Microsoft, among others.

"One of the most important challenges facing the digital advertising industry today is balancing rapid technological advancement with responsible, ethical practices," shared Vikram. "Channel Factory successfully stands tall amidst these challenges, all while pushing the boundaries of AI, machine learning, and data analytics, with a simple yet powerful mantra: Do Good Business By Doing Good. "

Nerissa Valdellon , Senior Vice President of Media Solutions

As Senior Vice President of Media Solutions, Nerissa Veldellon joins Channel Factory, where she will enhance and diversify its product offerings, focusing on growing omnichannel strategies, driving growth, and guaranteeing outcomes solutions. Valdellon has over 20 years of experience leading operations teams in the digital advertising ecosystem, successfully navigating the ever-evolving landscape of omnichannel marketing at companies like Viant, Specific Media, Adomni, and others.

"As digital advertising continues to grow, protecting brand integrity while achieving targeted and performance-driven, effective reach becomes increasingly crucial. I've long since admired Channel Factory's commitment to brand-safe and conscious advertising," said Valdellon. "Together, we'll continue to show genuine care for our customers and explore new opportunities to bring innovation to brand safety along with data-driven performance opportunities. "

"Luiz, Anudit, and Nerissa are incredible additions to our Channel Factory family, and this is a significant moment for us as we continue to grow and support our customers," said Tony Chen , CEO and Founder of Channel Factory. "Each is an expert in their craft, and these three crucial additions to our already amazing team will allow us to continue delivering excellent media efficiency for our clients, create new innovations, and further transform the media landscape."

