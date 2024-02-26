Chardan Acts as Financial Advisor in SPAC Takeover

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chardan, a global investment bank, has announced that it has acted as financial advisor to Blufire Capital in connection with the Purchase and Sponsor Handover Agreement between Blufire Capital and Eve Mobility Acquisition Corp.

"SPAC takeovers can be excellent strategies for both existing and would be sponsors, accelerating value while saving time and money. We are pleased to have advised Blufire through the process," said George Kaufman, Chardan Partner and Head of Investment Banking.

A SPAC takeover or Purchase and Sponsor Handover occurs when an original SPAC sponsor transfers and assigns shares to a new sponsor in exchange for the new sponsor assuming certain liabilities, including costs and expenses, incurred in the ordinary course of business.

Since inception, Chardan has been in involved in over 124 SPAC IPOs raising over $15 billion, 46 SPAC business combinations totaling over $43.3 billion in transaction value, and 15 sponsored/co-sponsored SPACs.

About Chardan

Chardan Capital Markets, LLC (Chardan) is an independent global investment bank specializing in healthcare, disruptive technologies, and SPACs. Our range of services include capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, strategic advisory, equity research, corporate access, and institutional trading. Headquartered in New York City, Chardan is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the following: FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ.

Learn more about Chardan at www.chardan.com

Media Inquiries:

Emily Levine, Chardan

[email protected]

SOURCE Chardan