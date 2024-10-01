Charge Faster, Go Further: UGREEN Nexode Power Banks Land in Indonesia!

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in high-performance charging solutions, launched its new Nexode Power Bank series to the Indonesian market today. Maintaining connectivity and mobility are paramount in today's digital age, where our reliance on mobile devices grows. UGREEN's Nexode Power Bank Series is designed to address the needs of today's mobile professionals, travelers, and gamers, delivering high-wattage fast-charging for multiple devices, ensuring users stay connected and powered up wherever they are.

Portable Power for Every Scenario

the new UGREEN Nexode Power Banks

The Nexode Power Bank series offers versatile charging solutions that prioritize speed, portability and reliability. The initial release in Indonesia includes three models, each tailored to different power needs and lifestyle. Two additional models will be progressively introduced, completing the lineup:

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W(PB724): This sleek powerhouse is perfect for consumers and short trips. With its 100W fast charging, it can quickly power phones, tablets, and laptops. Its 12000mAh capacity delivers up to 1.89 full charges for an iPhone 15, while its 65W fast recharge ensures it is ready to go in just 1.5 hours. Weighing 309 grams with a petite L45.5 x W46 x H115mm frame, it is the ideal entry-level fast-charging device for those transitioning from standard power banks.

This sleek powerhouse is perfect for consumers and short trips. With its 100W fast charging, it can quickly power phones, tablets, and laptops. Its 12000mAh capacity delivers up to 1.89 full charges for an iPhone 15, while its 65W fast recharge ensures it is ready to go in just 1.5 hours. Weighing 309 grams with a petite L45.5 x W46 x H115mm frame, it is the ideal entry-level fast-charging device for those transitioning from standard power banks. UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W (PB721): Ideal for long-distance travelers and gamers, this model provides 130W of power and can charge up to three devices simultaneously in a compact form factor (L54 × W51 × H131mm, weight 480 grams). With a 20000mAh capacity, it offers up to four full charges for an iPhone 15, making it perfect for powering high-demand devices like laptops and gaming consoles on the go.

Ideal for long-distance travelers and gamers, this model provides 130W of power and can charge up to three devices simultaneously in a compact form factor (L54 × W51 × H131mm, weight 480 grams). With a 20000mAh capacity, it offers up to four full charges for an iPhone 15, making it perfect for powering high-demand devices like laptops and gaming consoles on the go. UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W (PB722): For users with the highest power needs, this model delivers an impressive 200W total output with a 25000mAh capacity that ensures long-lasting power for multiple devices. It is the perfect companion for business travelers, outdoor adventurers, and anyone who require maximum power for extended use.

The signature animated emojis on the TFT Smart Display, add a fun twist to charging while showing battery levels, power output, and charging status. All models come equipped with UGREEN's proprietary Thermal Guard™ System for real-time temperature monitoring, and are compatible with over 1,000 devices.

Choose Your Powerbank



Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W Battery capacity 12000mAh 20000mAh 25000mAh Maximum output 100W Max 130W Max 200W Max Charging port 1xUSB C, 1xUSB A 2xUSB C, 1xUSB A 2xUSB C, 1xUSB A

P45.5xL46xT115 (mm) P54xL51xT131 (mm) P54xL50xT155

(mm)

LCD Digital Screen TFT Screen TFT Screen

Engineered for Mobility and Safety

UGREEN Nexode Power Banks are designed with durability and portability in mind. Featuring a sleek column design for comfortable grip and easy storage, they fit perfectly into bags or carry-ons. With automotive-grade lithium-ion cells, 13-layer safety protection, and V-0 flame-retardant casing, these power banks are well-equipped for charging on the go.

Rick Han, UGREEN's Indonesia Country Manager, said: "Activate your best life with the Nexode Power Bank series, tailored for every individual. It combines a compact design with fast-charging capabilities, ensuring convenience for anyone on the move. As post-pandemic travel rebounds, staying charged is more crucial than ever. We're proud to provide reliable solutions for mobile professionals and commuters alike."

UGREEN Nexode Power Banks series caters to a wide range of consumers across all price points. Whether for the casual commuter or the frequent traveler, UGREEN ensures that no matter your budget or device requirements, there is a Nexode Power Bank that is right for you.

Availability

The UGREEN Nexode Power Banks are now available for purchase on Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Tokopedia, and Selected through UGREEN's official agent "Asteros " and their retail partners across Indonesia for offline sales. The remaining two models will be launched progressively, completing UGREEN's versatile Nexode lineup of power solutions.

For more information about the Nexode Power Bank series, visit https://bit.ly/4ejco87

About UGREEN

Founded in 2012, UGREEN is a leading innovator in electronic devices and accessories. Trusted by over 100 million users across 130 countries, UGREEN has become the go-to brand for people seeking reliable, high-quality products. Its portfolio ranges from award-winning charging devices, mobile-phone and computer accessories, to home and automobile accessories. With an extensive channel network both online and offline, UGREEN is committed to delivering maximum value to customers through top-tier products and premium services.

Images available at the following link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dTuKLlwSBTgUI9yZzFgyZCfbuQnVL4Y2?usp=drive_link

SOURCE UGreen