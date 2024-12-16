Charlton Media Group acquires the Marine & Industrial Report Newspaper

The company will expand readership and create an awards program and events for the marine and offshore sectors.

Steven Tan, founder of the Marine & Industrial Report (L) with Tim Charlton, managing director of Charlton Media Group (R). Photo credit: Charlton Media Group

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charlton Media Group is marking its entry into the marine and offshore industries by acquiring Singapore-based Marine & Industrial Report .

The Marine & Industrial Report is a respected publication with 47 years of history. It was launched by Mr. Steven Tan in 1977 to report on Singapore's marine and offshore industry. It also provides trade information on the shipbuilding and repair industry, marine and offshore equipment supplies, and the latest industry tech.

The flagship publication has enjoyed a tremendously loyal reader and advertiser base amongst Singapore's marine, shipbuilding and offshore industries. Under the leadership of Mr. Tan, the publication has borne witness to the incredible growth of the marine industry. It has been there to report on and celebrate major milestones in its almost 50 years of continuous publication.

"Our publication has evolved significantly since 1977, reflecting changes in society, culture, and technology. We're proud to have maintained our commitment to quality content and adapting to the needs and interests of our readers," Mr. Tan said. "From the first publication, all in black and white, to the latest one all in colour. We help the advertisers really reach out to the buyers," he said.

Charlton Media Group managing director Tim Charlton paid tribute to Mr. Tan, who, together with his wife Jackie Tee, has devoted a lifetime to the industry, growing the publication to make it the industry standard it is today.

"We all stand on the shoulders of giants, and the Marine & Industrial Report is the flagship publication for the industry in Singapore and beyond. Steven has created a lasting legacy, and one of the first things we will do is digitise the past issues going 1977, which will give access to the community to the complete record of marine and shipbuilding in Singapore," Mr. Charlton said.

"We look forward to developing new events, awards programmes, and digital platforms around the prestigious title to bring it to a broader audience and expand its reach beyond Singapore," Charlton added.

This is the second trade media B2B publication that the Charlton Media Group acquired in 2024, following the purchase of Travel Daily Media in February 2024. The group also acquired Asia Pacific Broadcasting in 2023 and Retail Asia in 2019. Charlton Media Group currently publishes 12 trade media print publications such as the Singapore Business Review and Asian Banking & Finance , and operates 19 websites and dozens of related conferences and awards programmes. It is now one of Asia's largest B2B trade media publishers, with offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, and Thailand.

Mr. Charlton said: "There is tremendous opportunity in B2B trade media to build communities of related industry professionals and bring them news and insights through media, opportunities to learn and connect at conferences, and to be recognised and celebrated at Awards nights. The Marine & Industrial Report is an excellent and well-respected publication, and we are looking forward to growing in these new arenas."

The Charlton Media Group is always looking for new trade business media and B2B publications acquisitions and partnerships, Charlton added.

About Charlton Media Group

Charlton Media Group is a leading business information group with offices in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore and the Philippines. The company publishes in print and online key business magazines for the region, both country based and also regional trade publications. It also organises events associated with its key brands as well as research and bespoke conferences and roundtables for clients.

Charlton Media Group's key publications include Singapore Business Review, Hong Kong Business, Asian Banking and Finance, Asian Power, Healthcare Asia, and Insurance Asia.

The company is also behind the biggest corporate awards in Southeast Asia such as the Asian Banking and Finance Awards, Asian Power Awards, Singapore Business Review Awards, Hong Kong Business Awards, Hong Kong Business High Flyers Awards, and Insurance Asia Awards.

It is also the producer of bespoke conferences held in several countries in Southeast Asia such as the Retail Banking Forum, Asian Power Utility Forum, Healthcare Asia Forum, and the QSR Media Conferences held annually in Asia and Australia.

Charlton Media Group's editor-in-chief is Tim Charlton. He is also credited as the managing director of the company.

To learn more, visit charltonmedia.com .

About Marine & Industrial Report

Marine & Industrial Report is a bi-monthly publication giving coverage to the latest progress and development in the marine and offshore industries. It was first published in 1977 to provide essential trade information on shipping and repairing industries, marine and offshore equipment supplies, and a better insight of the latest technological advancement prevailing both locally and globally. Since 2012, it has published an interactive digital version to meet the needs of its customers.

To learn more, visit marinereport.com.sg .

