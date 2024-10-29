Chat, Connect, and Celebrate, Buz App Earns Malaysia Digital Certification (MD-CC)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buz App, a leader in social communication apps has been officially awarded the prestigious MDEC (Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation) certification, affirming its role as a pioneer in digital innovation. This recognition highlights Vocal Beats commitment to advancing digital services and contributing to the ongoing growth of Malaysia's digital economy. Throughout the year, Buz has consistently dominated the social app market, holding the Top 1 spot on Malaysia's iOS App Store.

The MDEC certification is awarded to companies that meet stringent standards in digital innovation, service quality, and the promotion of digital transformation within the country. As a certified company, Vocal Beats has demonstrated its excellence in delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower users and businesses alike.

The MDEC certification serves as a proof to Vocal Beats's dedication to supporting Malaysia's digital economy by providing superior technology solutions that facilitate growth and development. This certification will empower Vocal Beats to expand its services, enhance its offerings, and contribute even further to the nation's push toward digital transformation.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious certification from MDEC," said Charles, General Manager Malaysia of Vocal Beats. "It reinforces our belief that Buz App is at the forefront of digital innovation, driving growth in Malaysia's social communication application industry. This recognition will allow us to continue expanding and providing the tools that empower individuals and businesses to succeed in today's digital world."

With the MDEC certification, Buz App is now strategically positioned to scale its platform and offer even more robust solutions to its growing user base. Vocal Beats committed to drive ongoing product innovation through continuous exploration and advancement of cutting-edge technologies along with its strengths in developing online audio products. Through the implementation of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) technology, coupled with continuous in-depth research and exploration of Natural Language Processing (NLP), Vocal Beats is able to introduce AI Chatbots and Voice Assistants across its products.

In addition, Vocal Beats ensures a consistently high-quality voice messaging and communication experience. Looking forward to further collaborations within the digital ecosystem, supporting the nation's vision of becoming a leading digital economy.

Stay Connected with Buz App: Communication Made Easy

Buz App is a dynamic communication tool aimed at Malaysians communicating with their closest friends and family, designed to facilitate direct and seamless communication.

Stay Connected While Multitasking: Users can effortlessly stay in touch with friends and family, even when busy with other tasks. They can send and receive messages without constantly checking their phones or losing focus on their activities. This feature is especially helpful for those who need to manage multiple responsibilities, like parents, students, and professionals. The app's voice-based functionality allows users to send messages hands-free, making it convenient even when their hands or attention are fully occupied.

Lock Screen Messaging: Buz App lock screen messaging feature allows users to contact instantly without unlocking their phone. This allows communication faster and more convenient, especially in situations where users need to send a message quickly.

By offering these innovative solutions, Buz App is committed to enhancing the digital experience for its users, providing a powerful platform that meets the needs of today's fast-evolving business landscape.

On-The-Go Communication: Whether running errands or commuting, Buz ensures users to stay connected without interruption. With its hands-free functionality, users can send and receive messages while staying focused on, without the need to constantly check the phone. This makes Buz App the ideal solution for those who are always on the move and need to stay seamlessly connected.

Stay Connected Hands-Free: Elevate communication with seamless, voice-based messaging that goes beyond the typical smartphone experience. Free yourself from screens and keyboards, and enjoy a more natural and efficient way to stay connected.

About Vocal Beats

Buz, Vocal Beats' main product, emerges as a quintessential voice communication tool, designed to foster instantaneous, multitasking, and private communication. With an emphasis on secure, clear voice transmissions and a user-centric interface, Buz guarantees effortless connectivity amongst users, anytime and anywhere, encompassing varied activities and scenarios.

For more information, please visit https://www.buzmenow.com.

