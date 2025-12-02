ChatBar AI and Anam Partner to Launch Human-Real AI Personas

A New Standard for Shareable AI Interaction

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChatBar AI and Anam today announced a strategic partnership that brings human-real AI personas to the web - combining Anam's real-time audio-visual avatars with ChatBar AI's patent-pending RAG engine and instant persona deployment workflow.

Built on a Secure, Private API Infrastructure

ChatBar AI and Anam unveil human-real AI personas ready to go in minutes, combining real-time avatars with secure, compliant, brand-aligned conversational intelligence.

The collaboration leverages ChatBar's OpenAI-compatible API. This secure API and ChatBar's unique low latency architecture matches optimally with Anam's highly responsive stack, giving users an unmatched near real-time experience.

This approach ensures data security and sovereignty, aligning with ChatBar AI's broader commitment to privacy-first AI engagement and sustainable, publisher-friendly architecture.

Together, the companies deliver AI personas that don't just chat - they look, sound, and respond like real people. The experience is smooth, scalable, and fast enough to feel human - live on your website in minutes.

"What impressed us wasn't just Anam's latency and unique technological approach," said Ryan McClure , a Co-Founder at ChatBar AI. "It was their ability to bring empathy and nuance to real-time interaction - and do it at scale. When you put all that together with ChatBar AI we can deploy a fully trained, brand-aligned AI assistant in 15-30 minutes. This is the new baseline for advanced AI UX."

"ChatBar AI has shown exactly what's possible when you combine their vision for fast, branded deployment with our foundation of expressive, real-time personas," said Joshua Bailey . "Together we're proving that latency and empathy don't have to be trade-offs. You can deliver scale, speed, and humanity all at once — and that's the future of AI interaction."

A New Standard for AI Interaction

Unlike legacy bots, static chat widgets or direct LLM embeddings, ChatBar AI enables each AI persona to pull real-time, context-rich responses directly from your website's content - no hallucinations, no guesswork. Anam's avatars add a natural human presence for the use cases where a live human face makes all the difference, with 50+ languages, facial expressions, and voice tone shifts in real time.

This partnership redefines what it means to engage customers online:

Minutes to Launch: From URL to fully deployed persona in minutes - thanks to ChatBar AI's proprietary methodology.





Hyper-Real Interaction: Anam's human avatar engine delivers low-latency, high-emotion video personas that speak like humans.





Anam's human avatar engine delivers low-latency, high-emotion video personas that speak like humans. Enterprise-Ready: Secure, brand-safe, and scalable across industries - with options for LMS, CRM, and live agent handoff.

From Events to Enterprise

The first deployments are already underway in Asia, including:

Australia New Zealand Association Gala Ball (Jakarta): ChatBar-powered AI mascot engaging guests with live updates and trivia. Try asking Matilda about her role at the party.





Asian Tigers Group Golf Tournament: Cindy's day job is answering questions about international logistics Asian Tigers Group, a relocation company, but for their charity tournament in Indonesia she played the role of AI caddy assistant offering tournament rules help, banter, and sponsor shoutouts in real-time. Try asking Cindy about moving internationally.





Premium Beverage Brand: Voice-activated virtual bartender recommending cocktails based on customer preferences. Let Emma craft the perfect mixed drink for your mood.





Voice-activated virtual bartender recommending cocktails based on customer preferences. Let Software Founder: Trained to help business decision makers figure out the ROI of AI.

EverLinks in Action: Shareable AI Conversations

The partnership transforms how organizations distribute AI engagement through EverLinks - shareable conversation starters that combine ChatBar AI's knowledge with Anam's human presence.

Unlike traditional chatbots that wait passively on websites, EverLinks travel - turning every email signature, social post, or printed QR code into a portal for human-like AI engagement.

Why This Partnership Matters

This collaboration marks a breakthrough in sovereign, voice-driven AI engagement - giving companies full control over their AI content, tone, and training data. EverLinks represent the missing piece in AI marketing automation: the ability to create, share, and track individualized AI conversations at scale. While traditional marketing relies on static landing pages or form-fill experiences, EverLinks enable conversational distribution - now with interactive avatars - where every link becomes a branded, voice-enabled AI interaction. Each EverLink feels less like clicking a URL and more like calling a knowledgeable friend. For enterprise customers, EverLinks unlock campaign-level AI deployment: marketing teams can create dozens of conversation variants (by product, audience segment, or campaign goal), distribute them across channels, and track engagement - all without developer resources or complex integrations.

By combining Anam avatars, ChatBar AI, and EverLinks, marketers and service professionals can instantly launch focused, human-like conversations - preloaded with preset questions that serve as ice-breakers.

Try speaking with a live demo here: https://chatbar-ai.com/news/anam-partner/

About ChatBar AI

ChatBar AI turns websites into live, AI-powered assistants in minutes. Its patent-pending persona engine and RAG backend allow businesses to deploy customized, knowledge-safe AI personas you can speak with instantly aligned with brand content and tone. Through EverLinks, ChatBar AI enables shareable, persistent AI conversations that can be distributed via any channel - transforming AI from a website widget into a viral marketing asset.ChatBar AI is also the creator of TASK, a proprietary interface for enterprise-grade website insights and analysis, and is advancing VSP AI to ensure sustainable, sovereign AI search across the web.

About Anam

Anam builds emotive, real-time AI personas with sub-second latency and full audio-visual expressivity in 50+ languages. Designed for realism at scale, Anam enables brands to show up as a face and voice - not just a chatbot.

