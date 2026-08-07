Check out Hainan's Pioneering Medical Hub

Uncover the New Charms of Boao Lecheng Medical Tourism

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from PDDC:

Coastal scenery soothes body and mind, while cutting‑edge medical services empower health‑and‑wellness tourism. Bolstered by the opening‑up dividends of Hainan Free Trade Port, Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone has developed an innovative "medical care + tourism" business model, building a distinctive new landmark for integrated medical‑tourism development.

Boao Lecheng Exhibition of Innovative Medicines and Medical Devices — Advanced Pharmaceutical Exhibition Platform

As a frontier hub for medical opening‑up in Hainan, Boao Lecheng leverages its pilot‑policy advantages to pool world‑class medical and pharmaceutical resources, and hosts the permanent ongoing International Innovative Drugs and Medical Devices Exhibition, a core cultural‑tourism exhibition platform.

Favorable policy incentives underpin the growth of medical tourism in Lecheng. To date, more than 600 types of specially‑approved drugs, medical devices and special food products have become available for the first time in China. A growing number of internationally renowned medical institutions and high‑caliber professionals have settled here. The arrival of premium institutions including South Korea's JK Medical Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery Hospital has laid a solid foundation for China‑Republic of Korea cooperation in medical‑and‑wellness tourism.

Booming industrial growth has driven rising popularity of medical tourism. In the first half of this year, Lecheng received 640,800 medical‑tourism visitors, a year‑on‑year increase of 133 %, among whom nearly 8,000 were overseas tourists. Since China and the ROK signed the strategic cooperation agreement on the coordinated development of medical tourism, the number of high‑end ROK tourists visiting Lecheng has kept rising, reflecting growing cross‑border integration of medical and tourism industries.

Beyond cutting‑edge medical experiences, Lecheng's profound wellness‑oriented cultural‑tourism features also win wide acclaim. At Boao Yiling Life‑Care Center, visitors from across the globe may immerse themselves in traditional Chinese wellness therapies such as TCM bone‑setting and calligraphy‑based health preservation, and gain direct insight into the unique charm of traditional Chinese health culture.

Through on‑site visits to the park's wellness communities, the press tour group gained in‑depth understanding of Lecheng's innovative health‑care model that "combines traditional wellness wisdom with modern scientific support", and discovered brand‑new experiences integrating traditional wellness and modern medical services.

"Hainan offers not only blue seas and sky‑kissing coastlines, but also distinctive high‑end medical‑and‑wellness programs. It stands out as an ideal destination for sightseeing, vacation and physical‑mental rejuvenation," said a representative ROK blogger in an interview. He noted that he would introduce Hainan's unique integrated medical‑tourism resources to ROK audiences through diverse communication channels.

Building on its special‑medical‑policy strengths, Boao Lecheng keeps pooling top‑tier medical resources and connects with surrounding high‑quality tourism facilities such as Boao Golf Course and Dongyu Island Resort to deepen integration of medical, wellness and tourism sectors. With high‑quality, international‑standard health‑and‑tourism services, it has emerged as a new benchmark for overseas tourists seeking premium wellness experiences and characteristic Hainan cultural‑tourism offerings.

SOURCE PDDC