Checkmate secures NZD 2.7 million in Seed funding to transform pre-employment screening

The company will use the funds to expand to US and Southeast Asia markets

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmate, the fast-growing provider of comprehensive pre-employment screening solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its Seed funding round, securing NZD 2.7 million (over US$1.6 million) from Wavemaker Partners, Southeast Asia's leading early-stage VC investing in B2B, Deep Tech, and Sustainability startups. This investment marks a pivotal moment in Checkmate's journey, enabling the company to expand into new markets and enhance its platform, delivering even greater value to its clients.

Founded in 2019, Checkmate tackles critical challenges in HR and recruitment, including lengthy and inefficient hiring processes, high-risk hiring decisions, and the complex compliance requirements of various legal standards.

The company has positioned itself as the first in the ANZ region to seamlessly aggregate all pre-employment background checks and reference verifications into a single, fast, and simple experience for all stakeholders.

"At Checkmate, we've made it our mission to turn what is typically an unenjoyable and cumbersome task, such as police vetting, into a streamlined and efficient process," said Scott Inglis, CEO and Founder of Checkmate. "Our solution significantly reduces the time-to-hire and enhances the candidate experience, ultimately helping businesses acquire top talent more effectively."

Andy Hwang, General Partner at Wavemaker Partners, said: "Checkmate is advancing the HR industry with a platform that integrates pre-employment screening, compliance checks, onboarding, and AI-driven reference checking. This comprehensive solution accelerates hiring, reducing time-to-hire from weeks to a mere three days, while also enhancing compliance and fraud prevention. Additionally, by leveraging referral data for personalised onboarding, Checkmate improves the overall candidate experience–an often overlooked aspect of the process. With over 500 enterprise clients across nine countries, Checkmate enables HR teams to focus on strategic priorities. We are pleased to support the company as they continue to expand to more markets."

The Seed funding will be used to fuel Checkmate's expansion into existing and new markets, including Australia, as well as US and Southeast Asia. The funds will also support improvements in the company's technological capabilities and user experience as more organisations seek reliable and efficient pre-employment screening.

"We are excited to have secured this funding from Wavemaker," said Inglis. "They have been incredibly supportive of our vision, and this investment enables us to continue building a solution that our clients love. With Wavemaker's backing, we are poised to scale our operations, deepen our impact, and continue innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

About Checkmate

Checkmate is a pioneering provider of comprehensive pre-employment screening solutions, dedicated to helping organisations minimise risk and maximise potential. By offering a seamless platform that integrates background checks, compliance processes, and AI-driven reference checking, Checkmate ensures the accuracy and reliability of employee backgrounds, fostering safe and productive work environments. Trusted by over 500 enterprises, Checkmate is transforming the way businesses manage talent acquisition across multiple industries. For more information, visit https://www.checkmate.tech/ .

About Wavemaker Partners

Wavemaker Partners is Southeast Asia's leading VC firm investing in early-stage Enterprise, Deep Tech, and Sustainability startups. Since 2012, it has backed more than 200 companies across the region, with over US$600 million in AUM and exits generating over US$1.8 billion in enterprise value. Today, 85% of Wavemaker's active portfolio startups in Southeast Asia are contributing to at least one UN Sustainable Development Goal. In 2021, the firm launched Wavemaker Impact, the region's first-of-its-kind venture builder that co-founds climate-tech startups with experienced entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.wavemaker.vc or email [email protected].

SOURCE Checkmate