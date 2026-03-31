Checkout.com builds on APAC momentum with 71% TPV growth

For the third consecutive year, Checkout.com has delivered more than 50% year-over-year net revenue growth across APAC.

Alibaba, Trip.com, Temu, SHEIN, JD, Heytea, and NetEase are among the enterprise merchants now using Checkout.com's platform globally.

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments company, today announced a 71% year-over-year increase in its total processing volume across the APAC region, following a strong year for enterprise merchant partnerships.

Speaking at Thrive Hong Kong, Checkout.com's regional merchant summit, General Manager of APAC, Brian Sze revealed that net revenue has increased by 50% year-over-year across the region for the third consecutive year. This momentum was driven by a greater share of wallet from existing partnerships and a wave of new APAC merchants choosing Checkout.com to support their growth globally.

Checkout.com has experienced rapid growth over the past year, particularly among merchants in marketplaces, digital goods, travel, and gaming. The company now processes payments for some of the most renowned brands in the region such as Alibaba, Trip.com, Temu, SHEIN, JD, Heytea, NetEase, and many more.

In a move to strengthen its new partnerships, Checkout.com is growing its regional headcount across Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Sydney to better serve the region and accelerate product development.

"Our growth across APAC comes down to three things: adapting quickly to a changing market, staying close to what our customers need, and continuing to invest in our technology and our people," comments Brian Sze, General Manager APAC at Checkout.com. "We're giving merchants the infrastructure, expertise, and local support they need to grow with confidence."

This regional growth follows Checkout.com's recent return to full-year EBITDA profitability and a 30% increase in global net revenue after processing over $300 billion in ecommerce in 2025 for brands like Uber, Spotify, eBay, Temu, Pinterest, HelloFresh, ASOS, Vinted, and many more.

Looking ahead, Checkout.com is now building for agentic commerce, a world where AI agents execute transactions on behalf of consumers. The company is actively working with a broad range of partners to build a connective layer across protocols, schemes, and AI-platforms, so merchants can plug into a single ecosystem and meet their customers where they are, however they want to shop. Checkout.com supports Agentic Commerce Protocol backed by OpenAI, Google's new Universal Commerce Protocol and both Visa Intelligent Commerce and Mastercard's Agentpay framework.

"While agentic commerce is still in its early stages, we're seeing real demand across APAC. But merchants need to have the right infrastructure, expertise, and network to operate in this new environment," adds Brian Sze. "Our focus is helping these businesses understand the opportunity ahead and giving them the tools to capture it."

ENDS

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. In 2025, Checkout.com processed over $300bn in ecommerce payments volume.

We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Spotify, HelloFresh, eBay, Uber, Pinterest, Vinted, Klarna, Financial Times, and Sony.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.

SOURCE Checkout.com