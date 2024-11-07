Checkpoint achieves ARC certification with new M800 series Impinj chips

THOROFARE, N.J., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the leading suppliers of RFID labels to the retail and logistics industries, Checkpoint Systems is thrilled to announce that we are one of the first manufacturers to get an ARC-certified RFID inlay fitted with brand-new M800 series Impinj chips.

Inside the M800 series

Impinj's M830 and M850 RAIN RFID tag chips are considered the next generation of RFID technology and with good reason. These brand-new chips deliver improved readability and better sensitivity. They have a 30 percent lower power consumption and a small footprint, making them ideal for use across shoes, apparel, general merchandise, and more.

The M800 series also uses 'Impinj Protected Mode,' which protects consumer privacy and increases retail self-checkout and loss prevention abilities.

Checkpoint and the M800 series – a match made in RFID heaven

A highly advanced chip deserves an equally advanced inlay. So Checkpoint installed the M800 Impinj chips into the versatile range of RFID inlays, including Vortex which is popular with retailers and Tyfung which is specially designed for logistics, among others and secured ARC certifications in a variety of specifications from the RFID lab at Auburn University.

Now, whenever Checkpoint clients opt for an inlay featuring the M800 series chips, they can rest assured they'll get the latest RAIN RFID technology, complete with an ARC certification.

Explore the RFID portfolio

Inge Fleuren, Global Product Solution Manager RFID by Checkpoint Systems, says:

"Securing an industry-recognized ARC certification for the Impinj M800 series shows our commitment to staying ahead of the game where innovation and customer confidence is concerned. Checkpoint customers expect high performance and industry-leading tech, and we'll always strive to give it to them.

The swift installation and testing of these inlays are a testament to the collaborative abilities of our teams across Europe, China, and the US. This achievement is a global effort, and we hope our customers will be delighted with the new offering."

Welcome to next generation retail

By combining the new M800 Impinj chip with an ARC certification as part of their chosen inlay, Checkpoint clients can continue the journey towards next-generation business and retail innovations. These include frictionless checkout, open-plan experiential retail spaces, and asset tracking through the supply and custody chain with high-performance RFID.

The convergence of physical and digital retail may be gaining pace, but retailers can rest assured that Checkpoint is equipped to help them face the future of retail with confidence.

About Checkpoint Systems

Checkpoint Systems, a division of CCL Industries, is a global leader in RFID/RF-driven loss prevention, inventory control & traceability, branding, supply chain management and business data intelligence solutions. Its +50 years' expertise are behind its unique combination of cloud-based SaaS, connected hardware, labels and tags offering intelligent solutions that bring clarity and efficiency to companies, from source to shop.

