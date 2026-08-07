CheckPointSpot Accelerates ASEAN Growth with Myanmar Market Entry

Myanmar partnership extends the reach of CheckPointSpot's integrated race technology ecosystem across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckPointSpot Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of CheckPointSpot, a Singapore-based regional business of the CheckPointSpot group, has strengthened its regional presence by signing an exclusive strategic partnership with IM3 Holdings Co., Ltd. ("IM3 Holdings") to deploy its integrated sports timing solutions and event technology ecosystem in Myanmar.

Benjamin Yeow (left), Chief Executive Officer of CheckPointSpot Pte. Ltd., and Phyo Myint Han (right), Managing Director of IM3 Holdings Co., Ltd., exchange partnership agreements following the signing of an exclusive strategic partnership to introduce CheckPointSpot's integrated race technology ecosystem to Myanmar.

The partnership marks another milestone in CheckPointSpot's regional expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to support the continued growth and professionalisation of endurance sports across Southeast Asia.

As endurance events become increasingly complex and data-driven, organisers are seeking technology solutions that simplify event operations while delivering a better participant experience. Many emerging markets continue to rely on separate vendors for registration, timing and race results, creating operational inefficiencies and fragmented data.

CheckPointSpot addresses these challenges through its integrated platform that supports the end-to-end event journey within a single digital ecosystem. From online registration and biometrically secured race pack collection to precision race timing, AI-powered race verification and post-event analytics, the platform enables organisers to manage every stage of an event through a single digital ecosystem, seamlessly overseeing every stage of an event while ensuring data accuracy, operational transparency and a seamless participant experience.

"Modern endurance events are no longer just about getting athletes across the finish line. They are built on data, technology and the overall participant experience," said Benjamin Yeow, Chief Executive Officer of CheckPointSpot.

"Our expansion into Myanmar reflects our commitment to make world-class race technology solutions more accessible across Southeast Asia. Through data-driven insights and integrated platform, we help organisers improve operational efficiency while delivering real-time results, personalised content and a better race experience for every participant."

The exclusive partnership follows a series of successful pilot deployments conducted across Myanmar earlier this year.

These pilot events demonstrated how CheckPointSpot's technology could be seamlessly integrated with IM3 Holdings' local operational capabilities. The successful implementations also validated the platform's ability to meet the unique operational requirements of the Myanmar market.

Under the agreement, IM3 Holdings will serve as the exclusive local deployment partner for CheckPointSpot in Myanmar, introducing the company's full suite of race technology solutions as demand for professional event services continues to grow.

Phyo Myint Han, Managing Director of IM3 Holdings Co., Ltd., said:

"Access to proven, high-standard race technology is a game changer for Myanmar's sports industry. By partnering with CheckPointSpot, we are bringing in a regional leading race technology solution provider whose race technology solutions have already been proven across major marathons and triathlons. This collaboration allows organisers to deliver an experience that meets international standards while contributing to the continued growth of endurance sports in Myanmar."

The partnership has already secured exclusive race technology solutions contracts for the upcoming SCSC Half Marathon in October and a major triathlon scheduled for December.

These events will be among the first to showcase CheckPointSpot's integrated technology ecosystem in Myanmar, establishing new benchmarks for race management, athlete engagement and event operations in the country.

About CheckPointSpot Pte Ltd

CheckPointSpot Pte Ltd is the Singapore-incorporated regional business of CheckPointSpot Group, supporting the Group's commercial expansion across Southeast Asia. CheckPointSpot Pte Ltd specialises in integrated sports technology for endurance events, providing one of Southeast Asia's few end-to-end digital ecosystems that cover registration, race timing, race pack collection, AI-powered race verification, AI-powered race photo recognition, participant engagement, live results, e-certificates, and organiser analytics. Through direct operations and strategic partnerships, the Group supports organisers across Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

About IM3 Holdings Co., Ltd.

IM3 Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Myanmar-based company committed to modernising the local sports landscape. Founded with a vision to enhance event management through digital innovation, IM3 Holdings provides a range of marketing and operational support services tailored for the endurance sports sector. Through its exclusive partnership with CheckPointSpot, IM3 Holdings aims to introduce professional race technology standards, improve participant engagement, and elevate the overall endurance sports experience for organisers and athletes throughout Myanmar.

SOURCE CheckPointSpot Pte. Ltd.