Chef Sam Aisbett of Akuna Restaurant Honoured With 1 Knife At The Prestigious 'The Best Chef Award' 2024

Alongside Akuna's one MICHELIN star and LaListe's New Opening of the Year award, the 1 Knife awarded to Chef Sam Aisbett of Akuna Restaurant at The Best Chef Awards 2024 in Dubai continues to cement its position as a premier fine dining destination in the region.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Sam Aisbett of Akuna Restaurant has been honoured with 1 Knife at the prestigious The Best Chef Awards 2024, held on 6 November in Dubai. This recognition solidifies Sam's place among the culinary elite, celebrating visionary approach and unique style. Known for his boundary-pushing cuisine with a special nod to Vietnam's rich culinary landscape, Sam presents his most authentic cooking at Akuna where he unveils his culinary soul and the captivating stories that inspire the restaurant's MICHELIN-starred experience.

The Best Chef Awards honors Sam not only for his exceptional culinary skill but also for his innovative leadership in the kitchen. "Being recognised at this level is a tremendous honour," Sam shares, "but for me, it's a reminder to keep innovating. My goal is to inspire my team to feel fired up, to get creative, and to bring their own perspective of "no-rules" cooking to the table that spotlights the people and produce of Vietnam."

Sam fosters creativity by allowing his kitchen team to create dishes within a set theme, offering guidance while encouraging ownership of their ideas. This collaborative approach cultivates a space where each chef's unique perspective shines.

The award is voted on by a distinguished panel of 568 experts, comprising 348 chefs and 220 food professionals including journalists and gastronomy specialists from across 63 countries, who assess the chef's overall impact on the industry. The prestigious Knives Awards are tiered to celebrate excellence at different levels, and 1 Knife signifies excellent culinary skills among the world's top culinary talents.

For Sam, these accolades align with a bigger vision for the culinary world. "At Akuna, every dish is its own little adventure, and I want to keep nudging the industry toward celebrating creativity, passion, and heritage in fresh ways. Moving forward, I'm all about building a space where the next wave of chefs can have fun pushing boundaries and rewriting the rules."

Alongside Akuna's recent achievements—earning its first MICHELIN star and being named New Opening of the Year by LaListe in just under 1 year of opening—this award further solidifies Sam and Akuna's commitment to delivering unmatched dining experiences and advancing modern cuisine. The world-class team at Akuna, under Sam's leadership, will continue to offer guests immersive and authentic encounters with every meal.

