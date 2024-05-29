CHELSIO ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT COMMUNICASIA 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SINGAPORE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet Unified Wire Adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise datacenters, cloud service installations, and embedded and cluster computing environments, today announced its participation at CommunicAsia 2024, held from May 29 to 31 at the Singapore Expo. Chelsio will showcase its latest technological advancements, including the highly anticipated T7 ASICs and adapters, which set a new industry standard for data processing units (DPUs).

Innovations on Display

At this year's CommunicAsia, Chelsio will present the unparalleled capabilities of its T7 ASICs and adapters. These cutting-edge solutions offer exceptional performance, efficiency, and scalability, designed to meet the growing demands of embedded applications and high-performance computing environments. The T7 series boasts superior throughput, reduced latency, and advanced features that cater to a wide range of applications, including cloud, data center, storage, and networking. With integrated capabilities for enabling AI applications, the T7 series is poised to revolutionize data processing and analytics, providing unprecedented performance for AI-driven workloads.

Preview of T7 Capabilities

Chelsio is pleased to announce that attendees at CommunicAsia will have the exclusive opportunity to preview the capabilities of the T7 series before its formal launch. This sneak peek will provide a firsthand look at the groundbreaking technology and performance enhancements the T7 series brings to the market.

Promoting Embedded Solutions and Industry-Leading DPUs

The company's presence at CommunicAsia underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence in the networking, security, and storage domains and the Asia market. The company also aims to highlight the T7 series as the optimal solution for embedded applications, emphasizing its role as an industry-leading DPU. The AI-driven enhancements in the T7 series enable more efficient data processing and intelligent decision-making, making it an ideal choice for next-generation AI applications. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Chelsio experts and explore the full potential of these groundbreaking technologies.

Strategic Engagement and Collaboration

Chelsio will also engage with industry professionals, partners, and customers during the event to explore collaborative opportunities and strategic initiatives. The company's team will be available at Booth 4I4-3 to discuss the latest trends, share insights, and provide in-depth information about its innovative products and solutions.

"We are thrilled to showcase our T7 series at CommunicAsia 2024. This event provides an excellent platform to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and leadership in the networking and storage sectors. The T7 series represents a significant leap forward in performance and capability, and we look forward to engaging with our partners and customers to explore the vast possibilities these solutions offer," said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO of Chelsio Communications. "With the AI capabilities integrated into our T7 series, we are setting a new benchmark in intelligent data processing, enabling our customers to harness the full potential of AI technologies."

"Chelsio's T7 series delivers significant server, storage, and IO networking technology advancements, with the performance and scalability to meet today's and tomorrow's data centers and cloud-based workloads. Chelsio's focus on high throughput, low latency, and server CPU offload positions them well in the industry, particularly for embedded applications," said Greg Schulz, Founder and Senior Analyst at Server StorageIO. "The addition of AI enabling capabilities in the T7 series enhances its value proposition, making it a smart choice for organizations looking to leverage AI and other demanding workloads to boost insights, performance, efficiency, and derive cost-effectiveness."

About Chelsio Communications, Inc.

Chelsio is a recognized leader in high-performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet adapters for networking and storage within virtualized enterprise data centers, public and private hyperscale clouds, and embedded and cluster computing environments. With a clear emphasis on performance and delivering the only robust offload solution, as opposed to simple speeds and feeds, Chelsio has set itself apart from the competition. The Chelsio Unified Wire and DPU solutions fully offload all protocol traffic, providing no-compromise performance with high packet processing capacity, sub-microsecond hardware latency, and high bandwidth. Visit the company at www.chelsio.com , and follow the company on X and Facebook.

SOURCE Chelsio Communications, Inc.