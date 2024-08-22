Chen Institute and Science to Hold Innovative Conference in Shanghai Spotlighting Latest Developments in "Artificial Intelligence and Mental Health"

Registration is open for the Nov 7-8, Shanghai Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute (the Chen Institute) and Science announced that they are holding the second of their annual conference series focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Mental Health in Shanghai, November 7-8, 2024. The meeting is being co-hosted by Shanghai Mental Health Center.

Mental health is a vast and growing worldwide problem. Because it can affect people at a young age, they will often need treatment and support for many years. During that time, they may be unable to participate at their full potential in society. This explains why, in addition to the suffering experienced by individuals and their families, mental health problems also have an enormous economic and societal impact.

"AI has seen exponential growth and astonishing breakthroughs in recent years, and it has the potential to impact every aspect of modern life and society," said Chrissy Luo, Chen Institute Co-founder. "Scientists and clinicians are exploring AI's power for mental health research and treatment and the first results are enormously promising."

This year's two-day, English conference will highlight how AI can be used to benefit individuals and society. Over the course of these two days, our speakers will discuss the current state of AI and why we have recently seen such astonishing progress. Global speakers will also review promising applications of AI for the diagnosis and treatment of mental health.

"Science is at the forefront of emerging science and, together with the Chen Institute, we have been closely engaged with scientists and researchers who are unlocking the tremendously powerful potential of using artificial intelligence in the treatment and management of mental health," said Peter Stern, Senior Editor at Science Magazine.

You can read more about the speakers and their planned presentations here:

https://www.cheninstitute.org/meetings/2024-ai-and-mental-health

If you live outside of China, you can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/950262128607

If you live in China, please register here: https://app.myhudong.cn/mobile#/microstation_micro?acid=A7vcDJhENbTjupJ3kw&l=a

