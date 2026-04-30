CHENGDU, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Chengdu's Hi-Tech Zone, Poly Time Edition has emerged as a "social hub of relaxed aesthetics," attracting increasing attention from travelers and business professionals across the Asia-Pacific region. With over 100,000 square meters of commercial space designed in an open, low-density block layout, the project features 40% green coverage and a 27,000-square-meter public plaza, creating an "urban oasis" where visitors can stroll, socialize, and unwind in the fast-paced metropolitan environment.

CHENGDU POLY TIME EDITION: Redefining Urban Life in Asia-Pacific Through Sports and Community

In 2025, Chengdu witnessed a 44.3% year-on-year growth in inbound tourism, with visitors from Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and other Asia-Pacific regions consistently ranking among the top ten sources. Situated near the interchange of Metro Line 1 and Line 18, and approximately 30 minutes from both Shuangliu International Airport and Tianfu International Airport, Chengdu Poly Time Edition leverages its strategic location and distinctive spatial experience to become a window for international travelers to explore contemporary Chengdu lifestyles.

Local Culture Meets Global Flavors: A Walkable Museum of Chengdu Life

At Chengdu Poly Time Edition, international visitors can discover unique experiences like "MOOSTORE" Toy Store, offering Peanuts comic-themed Chengdu-exclusive collectibles, or immerse themselves in the electrifying "spotlight" interactions at "CD CONCERT LIVE", Chengdu's only venue of its kind.

Culinary journeys abound: Black Pearl and Michelin-recognized chefs helm "Cloud Sichuan", presenting a "pan-museum-style" Sichuan dining experience, while "PERSEA" redefines French cuisine with innovative aesthetics. From Guizhou sour soup at "Shan Xia Jian" to the delicate sweetness of coconut chicken hot pot at "Xiao Huo Xi", the blend of regional and international flavors caters to diverse palates.

Innovative twists on local snacks, such as "Xiao Dou Hai Tang"'s modern take on Leshan street food, and minimalist tea space "ZaiHui Tea"'s reinvention of Sichuan tea rituals, highlight the harmonious coexistence of global brands and local creativity. Every corner tells a story of Chengdu—a city both rooted in tradition and boldly contemporary.

Sports & Community: Professional Facilities Fostering Cross-Cultural Connections

Addressing the dual demand for wellness and social connection among younger demographics, Chengdu Poly Time Edition introduces Chengdu's first 12-meter-deep indoor diving center, alongside premium facilities for squash, indoor golf, and more. The project has organically nurtured over 15 sports communities—from tennis and pickleball to skateboarding and running—hosting regular public events and cross-disciplinary activities.

During Labor Day 2026 (May 1–3), Chengdu Poly Time Edition will launch **"Rope Masters" Sports Festival**, featuring rope-jumping parties, roundnet tournaments, flag football, and knot-tying workshops. These low-barrier, high-engagement experiences are free and open to both Chengdu's expat community and short-term international visitors.

Pet-Friendly Excellence: Systematized Standards for Emotional Connectivity



The pet economy is booming across Asia-Pacific, and Chengdu Poly Time Edition answers this trend with Southwest China's first integrated "canpet Dog Island Park" spanning 1,800 square meters, the park offers dedicated spaces for pets and owners, complete with free water stations, waste bags, and strollers. A "Pet-Friendly Service Map" clearly marks accessible zones, pet-friendly elevators, and outdoor seating, with over 50 F&B and retail partners welcoming furry companions.

Pet influencers have praised the venue's "thoughtful amenities and welcoming vibe," highlighting its evolution from merely "allowing pets" to "designing seamless experiences for pets and owners." This approach positions Chengdu Poly Time Edition as a pioneer in pet-inclusive commercial spaces in China.

International Amenities: A Closed-Loop Ecosystem



Adjacent to Chengdu Poly Time Edition, Fraser Place Chengdu offers 238 upscale serviced apartments, housing expat executives from Fortune 500 companies, consular staff, and inbound travelers from 80+ countries. Synergies in circulation, membership perks, and community events between the residences and retail precinct create a self-sustaining "live-shop-socialize" microcosm, effortlessly meeting the needs of global business visitors.

Epilogue: A Growing Urban Commons

At the intersection of consumption upgrade and urban renewal, Chengdu Poly Time Edition transcends commercial innovation. With its verdant spaces, participatory sports communities, replicable pet-friendly standards, and measurable flagship metrics, it crafts a lifestyle prototype deeply Chengdu yet resonant across Asia-Pacific.

Looking ahead, the project will host international sports tournaments, overseas designer pop-ups, and cross-industry cultural exhibitions, further cementing its appeal to global travelers. More than a destination, Chengdu Poly Time Edition is a living urban canvas—belonging equally to Chengdu and the world.

SOURCE Chengdu Poly Time Edition