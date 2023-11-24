Chengdu showcases technological strength at high-tech expo

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan province, demonstrated its strength in sci-tech innovation at the 11th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo, which kicked off on Wednesday in Mianyang, Sichuan province.

Co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Sichuan provincial government, the expo covers a total exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, with over 300 participating companies and more than 3,000 exhibits.

Chengdu showcases technological strength at the 11th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo.

Scientific research institutions and innovative enterprises based in Chengdu brought over 30 leading technological achievements to this year's expo, according to Chengdu science and technology bureau.

Zou Sifei, a staff member of the Tianfu Xinglong Lake Laboratory, one of the key laboratories under Sichuan's Tianfu Laboratories plan, said his laboratory has conducted in-depth research into revolutionary optoelectronic materials, optoelectronic devices and optoelectronic systems, and has been promoting the transformation of its research achievements.

The laboratory displayed its latest achievements in scientific research transformation at the expo in fields including information metamaterials and wireless communication, material photonics, and advanced optical devices, he said.

He Weizhi, an executive at Tsinghua Sichuan Energy Internet Research Institute, said the institute holds more than 560 invention patents and is facilitating the transformation of technological achievements to empower regional economic development.

The institute demonstrated a number of products which have been transformed from its technological achievements, including a "Floating-Crawling" dual-mode underwater inspection robot and a miniature intelligent electric current sensor.

"In addition to showcasing our technological prowess at the expo, we also hope to attract more versatile talents to join our institute for further studies," he said.

Xu Huawei, an executive at Sichuan Tengden Sci-tech Innovation Co Ltd, said the expo showcases cutting-edge achievements from home and abroad, creating a plethora of growth prospects and collaborative opportunities to the company.

As a leading player in Chengdu in the field of industrial UAV, Tengden displayed the models of its self-developed UAVs, which can be widely used in fields including artificial rainmaking, emergency communication and forest fire inspection, Xu said.

Shi Da, sales engineer of Chengdu Jiujin Technologies Co Ltd, whose products are used in fields such as antenna testing, wireless communication and aerospace, said the expo gathers professionals from various industries, creating a perfect chance to promote the company's image and products and to facilitate communication with partners.

SOURCE Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau