Chengdu to spur high-tech breakthroughs through matchmaking

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan province, is accelerating the establishment of a technology transfer service platform to promote the commercialization of technological achievements and assist in the integration of industry, academia, research and application.

It will feature the collection, display, matchmaking, roadshows and commercialization of technological achievements, striving for their move from the laboratory to the production line.

Chengdu Sci-Tech Innovation Eco-Island is home to a large number of high-tech enterprises.

According to the recently announced plan for the scientific and technological achievement matchmaking and commercialization activities in the city, Chengdu will conduct a slew of promotional activities to help companies innovate products and assist entrepreneurial projects in matchmaking capital market.

During a major technological achievement matchmaking event recently held by the Chengdu science and technology bureau, the city's districts and counties signed 17 key project cooperation agreements with universities, research institutes and enterprises. Six universities released more than 400 technological achievements.

Yan Fangliang, CEO of Mige Lab, said that Chengdu attaches great importance to the commercialization of technological achievements and instrument sharing. Mige Lab is preparing to establish a shared laboratory on Chengdu Sci-Tech Innovation Eco-Island, which is expected to begin operation in June or July 2025 with an estimated annual service to around 100 companies.

Ma Juan, head of the China headquarters of Germany-based Steinbeis, a provider of technology transfer, said that Steinbeis plans to establish a technology transfer center in Chengdu and her purpose to participate in this event is to investigate its industrial foundation and technological innovation.

For many Chengdu enterprises, regularly visiting universities for matchmaking has become the norm. Over the past three years, Chengdu has organized more than 500 matchmaking activities that invite more than 8,000 Chengdu enterprises to visit over 80 universities and research institutes.

The events helped explore 5,000 technological achievements and promoted more than 1,300 cooperation agreements to transform achievements between Chengdu enterprises and universities and research institutes.

Such activities have received positive responses from various entities and the schedule for those activities has been made until June 2025, according to Chengdu science and technology bureau.

"We plan to advance one major event every two months and regular activities every week. The activities will also bring together domestic and even international resources to create a technology trading market with global influence," an official said.

SOURCE Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau