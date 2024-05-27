CHEQUER Inc. successfully closed a strategic investment from Shinhan Venture Investment, following investments from other global venture capital firms

SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEQUER Inc., the innovative developer behind the cloud security solution 'QueryPie', today announced the successful closure of its Strategic Investment round, joining Shinhan Venture Investment, raising a total of $27.82 million. This round also includes renowned investors such as Salesforce Ventures and Z Venture Capital(ZVC).

CHEQUER Inc. secures a strategic investment from Shinhan Venture Investment.

CHEQUER Inc., since its inception, has been dedicated to developing products aimed at penetrating international markets, with a strong focus on security solutions tailored for cloud-native environments that adhere to global corporate compliance and security standards. The company has attracted investments from overseas, including Y Combinator, and has established key partnership agreements to facilitate its entry into global markets, including collaborations with leading Japanese companies for technological verification.



Brant Hwang, CEO & Founder of CHEQUER Inc., expressed great enthusiasm for the company's expansion into the Japanese market in partnership with Salesforce Ventures, ZVC, and Shinhan Venture Investment. He emphasized the relevance of aligning with investment partners who share QueryPie's vision of providing impactful solutions for digital transformation and cybersecurity in Japan, while also offering comprehensive support to drive market penetration and enhance customer value. CHEQUER Inc. aims to bolster its competitiveness in cybersecurity and corporate compliance by obtaining security certifications on a global scale, including J-Sox certification equivalent to Japan's IT General Control (ITGC) standards, and introducing a zero-trust security model along with a cloud SaaS-based access control solutions tailored for Japanese enterprises.



JinSoo Lee, Head of Global Division at Shinhan Venture Investment, citing QueryPie's growth potential and its cutting-edge cloud-based security solution technology that surpasses global standards. He also mentioned the firm's commitment to identifying and investing in promising Korean startups that have the potential to thrive in the Japanese market, positioning CHEQUER Inc. as a key player in the digital transformation of the Japanese industry.



Looking ahead, CHEQUER Inc. plans to leverage its strong client base, which includes LG Uplus, Kakao, Shinhan, Yanolja, and Hyperconnect (Match Group), to further expand its presence in the public, financial, and enterprise markets in Japan and Korea. With the support of its strategic investors and a solid growth strategy in place, CHEQUER Inc. is poised for notable growth and success in the evolving landscape of cloud security and digital transformation.

About CHEQUER Inc.:

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2016, CHEQUER Inc., is a provider of B2B solutions optimized for SaaS and cloud environments, offering Cloud Data Protection Platform, CDPP. With a team consisting of engineers who formerly worked at Kakao and Naver and experts from various fields, the company officially launched the QueryPie in June 2020. QueryPie is a unified, data governance platform for data analytics and infrastructure environments, enabling enterprises to centrally manage development infrastructure, data access control, and data-related tasks, leading to reduced costs and increased revenue in the cloud environment. As well, it complies with data security regulations like J-Sox, ISMS, PCI-DSS, and GDPR.

Currently, the company provides solutions to leading Korean and international companies like Kakao Enterprise, Kakao Pay, Karrot, MUSINSA, Yanolja, and HYBE, demonstrating rapid growth. CHEQUER recently launched the QueryPie SAC(System Access Controller), an expanded security solution that complies with Korean and international data security regulations. For further information, please visit www.querypie.com

SOURCE CHEQUER Inc.